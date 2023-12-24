close_game
Manipur: Ammunition, war-like stores recovered during joint search operation in Noney district

Dec 24, 2023 08:31 AM IST

Imphal (Manipur) [India], December 24 (ANI): Assam Rifles, in a joint search operation with Manipur police, recovered arms and ammunition in the general area of Kouburu Ridge in Noney district on Saturday, according to an official statement.

Based on inputs about the presence of arms and ammunition in the general area of Kouburu Ridge, in the Noney district, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched a joint search operation on December 23.

A detailed joint search of the general area was carried out, leading to the recovery of one AK 56 rifle, one single-barrel gun, ammunition, six grenades and war-like stores, according to the release.

On December 6, Assam Rifles, in a joint cordon and search operation with the Border Security Force, Indian Reserve Battalion and Churachandpur Police, recovered weapons and war-like stores in the outskirts of D Haolenjang village in the Churachandpur district.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked the Manipur government to furnish to the court-appointed committee the details about the steps it had taken to restore the places of worship that had been destroyed in the ethnic violence.

The violence involving the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3.

With the violence and rioting persisting and many lives lost, the Centre had to deploy paramilitary forces to restore peace. (ANI)

