Manipur: Arms and ammunition looted from IRB outpost in Thoubal

PTI |
Feb 09, 2025 02:44 PM IST

Arms, ammunition looted from IRB outpost in Manipur's Thoubal. The gunmen came in vehicles and looted arms from the IRB outpost.

Unidentified gunmen looted arms from India Reserve Battalion outpost in Manipur's Thoubal district, officials said on Sunday.

Representative image(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)(AP)
Representative image(AP Photo/Hussein Malla)(AP)

The gunmen came in vehicles and looted arms from the IRB outpost in the Kakmayai area of the district on Saturday night, they said.

"Armed men who came in several vehicles looted at least six SLRs and three AK rifles from the personnel of IRB and Manipur Rifles from an outpost at Kakmayai in Thoubal district," officials told PTI.

"Around 270 rounds of ammunition along with 12 magazines were also taken from the post," they said.

Additional security forces have been rushed to the area and they are conducting search operations, officials said, adding that an investigation is also underway on the incident,

