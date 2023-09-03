Manipur: P Chidambaram's ‘ethnic cleansing' claim as last Kuki families ‘forcibly removed’

P Chidambaram of the Congress on Sunday alleged that “ethnic cleansing is complete" in the Imphal Valley after reports claimed that the last of the Kuki-Zo people, who had stayed put in Imphal after ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3, said were “forcibly evicted” from their homes by security forces.

Congress MP P Chidambaram.(ANI file)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"According to a report in The HINDU, the last 5 Kuki families in Imphal were forcibly removed from their homes by the authorities. This means that "ethnic cleansing" Is complete in the Imphal Valley that is dominated by the Meitei people," the former home minister wrote on X (formally Twitter).

“A State Government presides over ‘ethnic cleansing’ and the central government claims that the government of the state is being carried on in accordance with the Constitution There can be nothing more shameful than this development. It marks a new low in India's descent into lawlessness,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

HT earlier reported that 24 Kuki residents were allegedly evicted from their homes in the Meitei-dominated Imphal on Friday night by security officials citing concerns over their safety, two of the residents said in a statement on Saturday.

Thousands of Kukis residing in Imphal Valley have fled to tribal-dominated hills after ethnic clashes broke out in the northeastern state. Likewise, Meiteis residing in Kuki-majority areas escaped to the Imphal Valley in the aftermath of the violence that has claimed at least 165 lives.

Members from the Kuki community continued to reside in a few areas, such as New Lambulane locality in Imphal West district, under heavy security cover provided by central security forces. However, two people from the Kuki community said all of them were asked to vacate their homes on Friday night.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Security officials, however, said the Kuki residents were asked to leave in the middle of the night as there were inputs of “imminent danger” to them. They were escorted under security to a government accommodation, officials said.

(With inputs from Utpal Parashar in Guwahati)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aniruddha Dhar Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail