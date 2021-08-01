Home / India News / Manipur Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP
Manipur Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam is set to join the BJP at the party's national headquarters on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)
Manipur Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam is set to join the BJP at the party's national headquarters on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter)
india news

Manipur Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

Konthoujam's entry to the BJP was announced by the party's national spokesperson Anil Baluni on Sunday morning.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 01, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Almost five days after leaving the Congress party's Manipur unit, Govindas Konthoujam joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the national capital on Sunday.

Konthoujam's entry to the BJP was announced by the party's national spokesperson Anil Baluni on Sunday morning. "An eminent personality will join @BJP4India today (Sunday) 01 August, 12 noon at BJP HQ, 6A DDU Marg, New Delhi," Baluni said in a tweet.

Konthoujam joined the BJP in the presence of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

Konthoujam, who also served as the president of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee, exited the party on Wednesday and resigned as a member of the assembly and primary membership of the party. He exited the party citing personal reasons.

A prominent leader in the northeast region, Konthoujam is a six-time elected MLA from the Bishnupur seat.

The Manipur assembly has an effective strength of 56 in which the BJP has 25 members and the Congress 16 after Kanthoujam's resignation from the House.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.