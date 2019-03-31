Manipur cop ‘linked’ with ultra’s escape dies in custody; probe ordered

The Manipur government instituted a magisterial inquiry into the death of a police constable who died in the police custody on Saturday.

The constable, Md Manjur Ahmad, had earlier been suspended in connection with escape of Th Nando, a leader of proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Nando group) from JNIMS hospital in Imphal East district on March 26.

The Imphal East district Magistrate, has been appointed as inquiry authority to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the death of Ahmad and also to analyse the facts and circumstances, said an order issued by deputy secretary (Home) Joel G Haokip on Saturday.

“The Magisterial inquiry report should be submitted to the government within one month from the date of issue of this order,” the order said.

Ahmad (34) who hailed from of Yairipok Ningthounai of Imphal East district was posted at Reserve Line, Imphal East District police.

Family members of the deceased and members of a joint action committee formed after Ahmad’s death, demanded justice and immediate action against the personnel involved in the case.

They also refused to take the body of the deceased after the completion of the autopsy at JNMIS hospital mortuary in Imphal East district on Sunday.

Locals of Yairipok Ningthounai, mostly the women, staged sit in demonstration and demanded justice.

Meanwhile , a disciplinary proceeding has been initiated against Inspector T Sanatomba Singh of CID (SB)for his “dereliction of duty and grave misconduct”.

On Saturday, Manipur’s Director General of Police LM Khaute also ordered Singh’s immediate suspension without mentioning any incident.

