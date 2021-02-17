IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations
Dr Dhabali was involved in organising the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal in 2014. (HT photo)
Dr Dhabali was involved in organising the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal in 2014. (HT photo)
india news

Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations

  • The decoration was constituted by Japanese Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is the highest order conferred by the government of Japan.
READ FULL STORY
By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:58 AM IST

Japan has conferred the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold and Silver Rays decoration on Manipur physician and former president of state tourism forum, Dr Thangjam Dhabali Singh, to honour his contribution to strengthening ties between Japan and India, and Japan and Manipur. He was honoured in a simple event in Imphal on Tuesday.

“We appreciate that Dr Singh has earnestly dedicated himself to deepening the bonds between Japan and Manipur. During his tenure from 2012 to 2017 as president of Manipur Tourism Forum (MTF), Japan and Manipur rediscovered each other and got even closer, going beyond our historical ties,” said a statement from Japanese ambassador Suzuki Satoshi, read out by Japanese embassy counselor Kajita Takuma.

Dr Dhabali was involved in organising the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal in 2014, an event attended by dignitaries from Japan, Britain and Australia.

Later with support from the Sasakawa Peace Foundation and the Nippon Foundation of Japan, the Imphal Peace Movement (IPM) was launched on June 22 in 2019, which, Ambassador of Japan termed as ‘another symbolic achievement’. The MTF played an important role in giving shape to IPM during Dr Dhabali’s tenure as its president.

The decoration was constituted by Japanese Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is the highest order conferred by the government of Japan, in the name of his majesty the emperor, upon those who have made distinguished achievements in international relations, promotion of Japanese culture, achievements in their respective field, development in welfare or preservation of the environment.

Dr Dhabali thanked everyone particularly the members of MTF and the Second World War Imphal Campaign Foundation (ICF) who had been instrumental in providing a definite direction to the promotion of tourism between the two countries.

Also Read: Manipur's iconic women-run market reopens after nearly 11 months

“Words truly fail to express how humbled I feel for the acknowledgement of what I still consider to be a small contribution. I know I still have much to learn but with the continued support and encouragement from my fellow colleagues from MTF and ICF, I am sure we will be able to explore more areas to strengthen our friendship with Japan,” Dr Dhabali said after receiving the honour.

Present MTF president Kh Krishnan, PM Director Haobam Joyremba and Rajeshwar Yumnam, president of ICF, were present during the decoration ceremony.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
manipur news india japan ties
Close
Dr Thangjam Singh with Japanese Counselor Kajita Takuma(Sourced/Utpal Parashar)
Dr Thangjam Singh with Japanese Counselor Kajita Takuma(Sourced/Utpal Parashar)
india news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Manipur doctor conferred Order of the Rising

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:59 AM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CRPF and Quick Reaction Team personnel patrol J&K National Highway, in Udhampur district. (File photo)
CRPF and Quick Reaction Team personnel patrol J&K National Highway, in Udhampur district. (File photo)
india news

Foreign envoys on two-day J&K visit beginning today

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:53 AM IST
This is the third visit of envoys from various countries that India has organised since the revocation of Article 370 in August 2019
READ FULL STORY
Close
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
A healthcare worker fills a syringe with a dose of Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine called COVAXIN.(REUTERS)
india news

LIVE: New Zealand may extend lockdown as nation reports 2 fresh Covid-19 cases

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Globally, the disease has killed more than 2 million people and surge of new variants raise concerns for world leaders as well as healthcare workers.
READ FULL STORY
Dr Dhabali was involved in organising the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal in 2014. (HT photo)
Dr Dhabali was involved in organising the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the Battle of Imphal in 2014. (HT photo)
india news

Manipur doctor gets Japan’s highest honour for promoting ties between 2 nations

By Sobhapati Samom | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Imphal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:58 AM IST
  • The decoration was constituted by Japanese Emperor Meiji in 1875. It is the highest order conferred by the government of Japan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Santosh Razadan, a devotee who came to offer prayers at the temple, said that they received huge support from locals especially those from the Muslim community for the reopening of the temple.
Santosh Razadan, a devotee who came to offer prayers at the temple, said that they received huge support from locals especially those from the Muslim community for the reopening of the temple.
india news

Temple in Srinagar closed due to militancy reopens after 31 years on Panchami

ANI, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Shital Nath Temple located in the Habba Kadal area of Srinagar reopened on Tuesday. A special 'pooja' was also performed by devotees at the temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in the western Himalayas, in Ladakh region.(Reuters)
A handout photo released by Indian Army on February 16, 2021 shows the disengagement process between Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from a contested area in the western Himalayas, in Ladakh region.(Reuters)
india news

PLA preps for Round 2 of disengagement, parks heavy vehicles in depth areas

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:30 AM IST
Beijing suddenly deciding to restore status quo ante has surprised many in the Indian establishment
READ FULL STORY
Close
Forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.(AP)
Forces and vessels from the navy divisions of both the Iranian army and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) participated in the drill, which kicked off on Tuesday, alongside several vessels from the Russian navy.(AP)
india news

India joins Iran-Russia's two-day navy exercise

ANI, Tehran
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:20 AM IST
The Indian Navy has also joined the exercise with a select group of vessels, Admiral Gholamreza Tahani, spokesman of the drill, was quoted as saying.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Villagers shout slogans as they sit inside the lorry of a tractor to go to the Tikri Delhi-Haryana state border to support protesting farmers, at the Makrauli village in Haryana.( AFP)
Villagers shout slogans as they sit inside the lorry of a tractor to go to the Tikri Delhi-Haryana state border to support protesting farmers, at the Makrauli village in Haryana.( AFP)
india news

Farm laws protests LIVE: BJP asks leaders to clear misconceptions on agri laws

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:54 AM IST
  • As farmers' unions representatives await government's call for next round of talks as agitation enters Day 82.
READ FULL STORY
The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.(File photo)
The petrol and diesel prices were increased by 25 paise per litre, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers.(File photo)
india news

Petrol, diesel prices increase in Delhi by 25 paise each

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:00 AM IST
The hike took the petrol price in Delhi to a record 89.54 per litre. Subsequently, the diesel rate climbed to 79.95 a litre in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been accused of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.(PTI file)
Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi has been accused of blocking the welfare schemes in the Union Territory.(PTI file)
india news

Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'

ANI, Puducherry
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:06 AM IST
Speaking to ANI, Narayanasamy said Bedi was removed due to pressure from the Congress, which was vehemently protesting against her for "hampering" the growth of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days. (Photo: ANI)
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) release said the event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during three days. (Photo: ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum today

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:58 AM IST
PM Modi will address the event at 12:30 pm via video conferencing.The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed Koo app logo.(Reuters)
Twitter logo is seen on smartphone in front of displayed Koo app logo.(Reuters)
india news

Twitter’s clash with government gives boost to Koo app

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 05:16 AM IST
Koo, whose logo of a yellow chick bears a resemblance to Twitter’s blue-and-white bird, was founded just a year ago and is a fraction the size of Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(File photo)
Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.(File photo)
india news

Difference between Congress, BJP narrowing down, says Kerala CM Vijayan

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:46 AM IST
Vijayan further criticised the Opposition for the ongoing protest against back door appointments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Puducherry CM Velu Narayanasamy(PTI)
Puducherry CM Velu Narayanasamy(PTI)
india news

Puducherry CM terms ouster of LG Kiran Bedi as 'victory of people'

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:43 AM IST
Speaking to ANI, Narayanasamy said Bedi was removed due to pressure from the Congress, which was vehemently protesting against her for "hampering" the growth of Puducherry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
A Bharatiya Janta Party worker erecting BJP flags.(Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)
india news

Gujarat Rajya Sabha bypolls: Old-timer, OBC leader on BJP’s list

By Darshan Desai
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:14 AM IST
The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 elections, now has 111 legislators in a House of 182, while the number of the Congress has fallen from 77 to 65 after several desertions. The Bharatiya Tribal Party has two MLAs, Nationalist Congress Party one, and Jignesh Mevani is the only independent MLA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP