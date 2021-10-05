Home / India News / Manipur eases Covid curbs, allows social gathering, reopening of religious places
Manipur eases Covid curbs, allows social gathering, reopening of religious places

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (File photo)
Updated on Oct 05, 2021 11:14 PM IST
By Sobhapati Samom

Manipur has eased Covid-19 related restrictions and allowed social gatherings and reopening of religious places subject to pandemic-appropriate behaviour. The night curfew has been curtailed to between 8.30 pm to 4 am till October 21.

Chief secretary Rajesh Kumar, who also heads the State Disaster Management Authority, issued an order in this regard on Monday. The social gatherings have been allowed subject to wearing of masks and social distancing.

“The gathering should preferably be in open halls and spaces, “Kumar said in his order. “In case, they are held in enclosed space or halls, the number of people should not be more than 50% of the capacity.” The reopening of religious places has been subjected to similar conditions.

“The deputy commissioners shall issue necessary orders and superintendents of police shall take necessary action to implement them strictly,” Kumar said. Restaurants and cafes have been allowed to open from 10 am to 8 pm.

Tuesday, October 05, 2021
