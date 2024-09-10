Manipur erupts again; government suspends internet, imposes curfew amid massive agitation | 10 points

The Manipur government on Tuesday suspended the internet for five days as students clashed with security forces amid their protest march over the demand for the removal of the state's police chief. The government imposed curfews in Imphal East and West districts and prohibitory orders in Thoubal. Protesters gather as security personnel block their way along a street during a curfew in Imphal on September 10, 2024. (AFP)

The protest erupted after a spate of sophisticated drone and rocket attacks in some settlements in the violence-ravaged state. At least eight people have died and over 12 injured in the fresh wave of violence in Manipur, including drone and rocket attacks.

Here are 10 points on developments in Manipur.

The decision to ban the internet was taken by the home department to prevent the use of social media for dissemination of hate images, speech and video. The ban will likely be lifted on September 15. "Temporary suspension/curbing of internet and mobile data services including Lease Lines, VSATs, broadbands and VPN services (were ordered) in the territorial jurisdiction of the state of Manipur for five days with effect from 3 PM of September 10 to 3 PM of September 15," the notification said. Earlier today, security forces fired tear gas shells as students and women demonstrators clashed with them during the agitators' attempt to march towards the Raj Bhavan. They are demanding the removal of the DGP and the security advisor to the Manipur government. Hundreds of students, who have been camping at Khwairamband Women's Market since Monday, tried to march towards the Raj Bhavan along the BT Road but were stopped by security forces near the Congress Bhavan. The district magistrates of Imphal West and Imphal East have imposed curfews in both districts starting from 11:00 am Tuesday, September 10. "This Office, vide Order of Even No. dated 9th September 2024, issued a curfew relaxation order under Cril. Misc Case No. 5 of 2024 for relaxing curfew imposed under Section 163 of BNSS, 2023, in Imphal East District with the relaxation period from 5:00 AM to 10:00 PM on 10th September, 2024. Now, due to the developing law and order situation in the district, the above-mentioned relaxation order stands cancelled with immediate effect, i.e., from 11:00 AM of 10th September 2024. Hence, there is a total curfew in Imphal East district with immediate effect and until further orders," one of the orders stated. The government, however, has allowed free movement of those involved in essential services such as health, engineering department, municipal bodies, power (MSPCL/MSPDCL), petrol pumps, functioning of courts, to and fro movement of flight passengers and media. Meanwhile, a senior police officer said they have recovered tails of sophisticated rockets after recent drone and hi-tech missile attacks in Manipur. He also dismissed the claims of Lt. Gen P C Nair, a retired DG of Assam Rifles, that no drones or rockets had been used. The retired officer had also labelled Manipur Police as a “Meitei Police”. Speaking to reporters, IGP (Administration) K Jayanta Singh said the remark was "immature". "The statement is an immature one and seems to be his personal views and not of the force (Assam Rifles). We strongly dismiss it. There is evidence of drone and hi-tech missile attacks. Drones have been recovered. Tails of sophisticated rockets fired on civilian areas have been recovered. Despite such evidence, it is very unfortunate that a distinguished commander would make such statements," he added. IGP (Operations) I K Muivah clarified that there were no Meitei Police or Kuki Police. "We want to dismiss that. Manipur Police is composed of different communities including the Nagas, Meiteis, Manipuri Muslims and non-Manipuris. There are Christians, Muslims and Hindus in this force," he added. More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic strife between Imphal valley-based Meiteis and hills-based Kukis since May last year.

