Ex-Indian Army soldier killed after accidentally crossing Manipur ‘buffer zone’

A former Indian Army soldier was killed after he accidentally crossed the “buffer zone” between the Meitei and Kuki areas in ethnic violence-hit Manipur late on Sunday night, officials aware of the matter said on Monday. The violence in Manipur has escalated over the last week. (PTI/Representative)

The body of Limkholal Mate, a former Havaldar in the Assam Regiment, was found in Sekmai in the Imphal West district. “Mate was a resident of Motbung in Kangpokpi. We have information that he accidentally crossed the buffer zone and entered the Sekmai area last night... He was driving a car. Police recovered his body in the [Monday] morning. It looks like he was beaten to death,” said an officer even as police were yet to issue a statement on the matter.

Central paramilitary forces have been posted between the Meitei and Kuki areas, also known as buffer zones, to prevent clashes. Kukis live in the hill districts of Manipur while Meiteis in the Valley. People of the two communities have avoided entering each other’s area since the violence was sparked last year.

The Committee on Tribal Unity, a civil society group, separately claimed that the woman was killed in a bomb blast on Sunday even as police were yet to confirm this.

The violence in Manipur has escalated over the last week despite efforts to address the situation with the use of drones and rockets adding another dimension to it.