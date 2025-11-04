Manipur: Four Kuki militants killed, one arrested in Churachandpur encounter

At least four cadres of the banned Kuki underground outfit United Kuki National Army (UKNA) were killed and one was arrested in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on Tuesday during a gunfight between the militant group and security personnel comprising 21 Para Special Forces and 36 Assam Rifles, officials said. Security personnel stand guard in Manipur. (ANI File)

According to a statement issued by the Assam Rifles PRO, the encounter broke out around 6am during an intelligence-based operation in Khanpi village under Henglep sub-division, about 80km west of Churachandpur town.

“During the operation, the militant group resorted to unprovoked firing on the security forces. In the ensuing firefight between the troops and armed cadres of UKNA, a non-SoO (Suspension of Operation) insurgent group, four cadres of the terrorist organisation were neutralised,” the statement said.

Officials added that the operation was still in progress, with searches continuing in adjoining areas. They confirmed that the operation followed recent atrocities by UKNA cadres, including the killing of a village chief, intimidation of locals, and attempts to disrupt peace and stability in the region.

“The successful neutralisation of these terrorists highlights the commitment of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles to protect innocent civilians, mitigate threats, and ensure peace and security in Manipur,” the press note stated.

Unofficial sources said at least three Assam Rifles personnel sustained injuries during the gunfight, though there has been no official confirmation. The bodies of the slain militants were later evacuated and sent to Churachandpur district hospital.

The operation comes days after the alleged assault and subsequent death of the village chief of T Khonomphai in Henglep sub-division on October 27, reportedly by UKNA cadres. The victim succumbed to his injuries while being taken to Churachandpur hospital.

The UKNA, which had its Suspension of Operation agreement withdrawn by the Manipur government in 2023 for its alleged involvement in the ongoing Manipur crisis, had earlier claimed responsibility for a June 30 ambush that killed three members of another Kuki outfit near Mongjang village, about 5km from Churachandpur.

The ethnic violence that broke out in Manipur on May 3, 2023, has so far claimed around 260 lives and displaced over 60,000 people. The state, currently under President’s Rule, has announced plans to complete rehabilitation of internally displaced persons by December.