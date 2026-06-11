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Manipur government will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh

Manipur government will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh

Published on: Jun 11, 2026 04:18 am IST
PTI |
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Imphal, Following recovery of six bodies in Manipur's Kangpokpi district, Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh said the state government will not remain as mute spectator to atrocities, according to an official statement issued late Wednesday.

Manipur government will not remain mute spectator to atrocities: CM Khemchand Singh

The bodies are suspected to be of six persons of the Naga community who were abducted from Leilon Vaiphei village in Kangpokpi district on May 13.

After nearly 24 hours of sustained search operations involving around 450 personnel of Manipur Police, Central Reserve Police Force , and Assam Rifles, assisted by sniffer dogs and forensic teams, the mortal remains of the six persons were recovered Wednesday afternoon, police said.

"The deceased are believed to be among those taken hostage from Leilon Vaiphei on May 13, 2026," they added.

The bodies emerged a day after 14 Kuki individuals who were abducted by armed groups in Manipur's Senapati district nearly a month ago were released.

Singh conveyed deepest condolences to the bereaved families and strongly condemned the brutal act.

The body also demanded abrogation of Suspension of Operations pact with Kuki militants and immediate removal of Manipur deputy chief minister Nemcha Kipgen, alleging that Kipgen is the wife of Thangboi Kipgen, president of KNF-P.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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