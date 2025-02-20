‘Come forward and choose peace’: Manipur governor’s 7-day ultimatum to surrender weapons

Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Thursday urged people from all communities to surrender looted and illegally held weapons within seven days, assuring that no punitive action would be taken against those who comply. Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla.(PTI FILE)

In his appeal, governor Ajay Bhalla said the people of Manipur, both in the valley and hills, have endured immense hardship for over 20 months due to a series of unfortunate incidents affecting communal harmony.

“It is in this regard I sincerely request the people of all communities, particularly the youths in the Valley and Hills, to voluntarily come forward and surrender looted and illegally held weapons and ammunitions to the nearest police station, outpost, security forces camp within seven days, with effect from today,” said the governor.

He assured that no punitive action for voluntary surrender but warned of strict measures afterward.

“Your single act of returning these weapons can be a powerful gesture towards ensuring peace. I want to assure you that no punitive action would be initiated if such weapons are returned within the stipulated time. Thereafter, strict action will be taken for possession of such weapons,” Bhalla added.

Ajay Kumar Bhalla also said that the government is committed to ensuring a peaceful resolution of the state and safeguarding the future of youth.

“Let us rebuild our state together with hope and trust for a brighter future. Come forward and choose peace,” he added.

The governor's move comes a week after the Centre imposed President’s rule in Manipur under Article 356 of the Constitution and suspended the state assembly following the chief minister’s resignation.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh and his council of ministers resigned on February 9, after which the governor suspended the assembly, leaving MLAs without legislative powers.

The state, which shares an open border with Myanmar, has witnessed ethnic clashes between the Meitei community and over a dozen tribes collectively known as Kuki for nearly two years.