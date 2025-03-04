Manipur guv chairs security meet following Amit Shah’s free movement directive

IMPHAL: Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla chaired a security review meeting at Raj Bhavan in Imphal on Tuesday, following Union home minister Amit Shah’s March 1 directive to security forces to ensure free movement of people on all roads in the strife-torn state starting March 8. Manipur governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla. (PIBHomeAffairs-X)

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan, the governor’s meeting was a follow-up to the March 1 high-level security review meeting chaired by Amit Shah in New Delhi.

The home minister’s directive asked to ensure free movement on all roads in Manipur, including the national highways (Dimapur-Imphal-Moreh and Imphal-Silchar via Jiribam).

The situation, however, remains volatile in the state as the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU), a Kuki body, strongly opposed the Centre’s move and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei apex body, called for immediate legal action against CoTU’s open defiance of the Union Government.

The CoTU adopted an eight-point declaration challenging the Centre’s directive during the observance of the 22nd Remembrance Day at Martyrs’ Cemetery in Phaijang, Kangpokpi district, on March 3.

“We shall not rest, we shall not falter, and we shall not surrender until Separate Administration is achieved. This is our destiny,” the declaration said. “No free movement shall be permitted in the Kuki-Zo area until a solution that respects our rights and aspirations is reached,” it added.

During the event, CoTU leader Singsit said, “This is not a plea. This is not a request. This is a declaration of an unstoppable movement.”

Meanwhile, Meitei apex body COCOMI issued a statement on Tuesday calling for immediate legal action against CoTU.

The Raj Bhavan meeting on Tuesday was attended by chief secretary PK Singh, security advisor Kuldiep Singh, director general of police (DGP) Rajiv Singh, home commissioner N Ashok Kumar, GOC 3 Corps Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, GOC 57 Mountain Division Major General SS Kartikeya, IG Assam Rifles (South) Major General Ravroop Singh, ADGPs of Manipur Police, IG CRPF Rajendra Narayan Das, and IG BSF SK Mishra.