Manipur: ‘Ice-breaking’ meet marks first Manipur peace outreach in 3 years

Nearly three years after ethnic violence tore through Manipur, a cautious first step towards reconciliation emerged as chief minister Yumnam Khemchand sat down with the apex Kuki-Zo body for an “ice-breaking” meeting, describing it as an effort to bridge the deep trust deficit between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Manipur CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh (right) briefs the media after the meeting in Imphal on Sunday. (HT Photo)

According to a statement issued on Sunday by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the meeting was held in Guwahati on Saturday and marked the first engagement between the two sides since violence broke out on May 3, 2023.

“As the first engagement after nearly three years of conflict between the Meitei and the Kuki-Zo communities, the interaction was largely an ‘ice-breaking’ session,” the statement said.

The KZC delegation raised several key issues related to the ongoing unrest in Manipur, including the urgent need to de-escalate tensions between the Kuki and Tangkhul Naga communities and the importance of ensuring justice for victims as a prerequisite for any meaningful peace and reconciliation process.

The council also emphasised maintaining the sanctity of the “buffer zone” until a political settlement is reached and called for expediting the ongoing Suspension of Operations (SoO) talks to ensure durable and lasting peace in the region.

“The chief minister, in turn, shared his concerns, commitments, and the steps undertaken by his government to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur,” the statement added.

Speaking to the media on Sunday during a visit to the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) in Imphal, Khemchand described the meeting as a first step towards addressing the “trust deficit” between the two communities.

He said no demands were raised and no commitments were made during the interaction, but stressed the need for reconciliation and restoration of peace.

Khemchand said the state government may invite KZC for another round of talks in Imphal, if required.

“Any step for restoration of peace in Manipur cannot be done in a single meeting, it will take time to regain trust among the warring communities, and the trust deficit among the two communities has been reduced, which is a positive step towards reconciliation,” he said.

The CM noted that internally displaced persons (IDPs) from both Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities continue to suffer from a trust deficit, and said the meeting in Guwahati was aimed at rebuilding confidence.

Responding to questions on the demand for a separate administration and the issue of buffer zones, he said, “The Prime Minister of India has already said on the floor of the Parliament that the territorial boundary of Manipur will not be compromised, so what comment can I add to this?”

“There is no buffer zone in Manipur, but there are some sensitive areas,” he added