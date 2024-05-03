Manipur marks one year of ethnic violence with prayers, events

Guwahati: Prayer meets, rallies and shutdowns were held in various parts of Meitei-majority Imphal Valley, and the Kuki-Zo-dominated hills districts of Manipur on Friday as the northeastern state marked one year of the start of ethnic clashes between the two communities. Prayers being offered at the Wall of Remembrance in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Friday (HT Photo/Sourced)

Security measures in the state were beefed up ahead of the first anniversary of the violence in a bid to prevent any untoward incident. In recent days, gunfights have resumed among armed village volunteers from both sides leading to injuries and deaths.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Personnel from state police and central armed police forces (CAPF) have been posted in strategic locations and a check of vehicles is underway to ensure that there is no breach of peace,” said a senior police official refusing to be named.

Since May 3 last year, Manipur has witnessed clashes between the two communities which has claimed at least 225 lives to date and uprooted around 50,000 people, many of whom are still residing in relief centres.

Also Read: Northeastern View | One year on, restive Manipur continues to simmer as the state looks away

At an event was organised by Koujengleima Youth Development Organisation (KYDO) on Friday, seven Meitei women shaved their heads at an open ground in Sekmai in Imphal West district and took out a cycle rally to the Kangla Fort in Imphal, located nearly 20 km away to mark the occasion.

Afterwards, they donned black robes and prayed for those from the community who had lost their lives in the past year before commencing their cycle rally to Kangla Fort.

In the Bishnupur district of Imphal Valley, a commemoration event was held at Moirang College where hundreds gathered to pay homage to those who lost their lives, got injured or disappeared without a trace in the past year.

Federation of Civil Society Organisations (FOCS), an Imphal-based conglomeration of civil society groups, organised a state-level convention at Yangoi Nighthou community hall in Bishnupur district to deliberate on the ongoing conflict and ways to help those affected. The group asked residents to light a flamed torch in front of their homes in the evening.

In Imphal, the coordinating committee on Manipur integrity (COCOMI), a Meitei organisation, held an event titled ‘365 days of Chin Kuki Nacro Terrorist Aggression in Manipur at the Palace Ground where several eminent speakers spoke on the ongoing conflict.

Displaced Meiteis from Moreh and Churachandpur who are residing at a relied camp in the Akampat area of Imphal East district took out a peaceful rally from the camp to Singjamei Bazar.

They staged a sit-in protest seeking the abrogation of the suspension of operations (SoO) agreement with Kuki terror groups and the implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the state.

In the Kuki-Zo-dominated districts of the state, a complete shutdown was imposed on Friday in Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) respectively.

The organisations marked the day as one of remembrance for those killed. Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), the apex body of all Kuki tribes in the state, observed the day as ‘Kuki-Zo Awakening Day’.

Also Read: 365 days later, the fires of hatred continue to burn in Manipur

In a statement issued on Wednesday, ITLF asked everyone to hoist a black flag in their homes directed to all businesses, institutions and markets to remain closed as a mark of respect and home to the “fallen heroes”.

The organisation held an event at the Wall of Remembrance located near the Churachandpur district commissioner’s office, a condolence service at the cemetery of those killed in the ethnic clashes where families of the deceased laid floral tributes.

Mass prayers were held across the district, lighting candles in every house and a candlelight vigil at the Wall of Remembrance also took place to mark the day.

In Kangpokpi district, COTU a remembrance ceremony was held at the cemetery for those killed in the past year at Phaijang. Speeches, prayers and floral tributes to those killed marked the event.

On Friday, Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM), an apex body of the Kuki tribe in the state, submitted a four-point memorandum to Prime Narendra Modi reiterating the demand for a “permanent political solution” by creating a separate administration for the Kuki-Zo people, measures to ensure the safety of Kuki-Zo people, recovery of bodies of those missing etc.

“The memorandum is submitted as an ultimate appeal to the Government of India urging a shift in focus and attention towards the plight of the Kuki-Zo people who have endured systemic oppression and persecution under the Manipur state government,” a statement issued by KIM, read.

In a separate memorandum to President of India Droupadi Murmu, the Zomi Council Steering Committee (ZCSC) and sought creation of a separate administration for the Zo-ethnic tribes under the Constitution in the form of Union Territory with legislature.

The ZCSC memorandum stated that separate administration for both the communities − Meitei and Zo − now seems to be the only viable and durable solution for peace.

Since the ethnic violence started, Manipur has witnessed looting of arms and ammunition from government armouries and police stations.

In the past one year, roughly 6,500 arms and 650,000 pieces of ammunition have been looted from government armouries, and to date, only 2,003 weapons and 25,168 weapons have been recovered.