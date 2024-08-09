Manipur: Media fraternity condemns arson attack on press materials, stage sit-in

Imphal: In a strong condemnation of the recent arson attack on press materials in Manipur’s Kangpokpi allegedly by unknown armed miscreants, the media fraternity across the state initiated a cease work strike on Friday. (HT Photo/Sourced)

The incident, where unidentified individuals arsoned newsprint and other essential press materials worth over Rs.30 lakh on Wednesday, has sparked outrage within the journalistic community.

The decision to cease work was taken after an emergency meeting convened at Loktak Hall, Manipur Press Club, Imphal, where journalists expressed grave concern over the safety of essential press materials during transportation.

Protestors demonstrated the sit-in with a placard read as “end violence against the press,” “defend the press, defend democracy,” “book the culprits,” and others.

The All Manipur Working Journalists’ Union (AMWJU) and Editors Guild, Manipur (EGM), condemned the incident. This protest, a direct response to the deliberate targeting of newsprint, symbolises a defense of the freedom of the press, a cornerstone of democratic society.

Speaking during the sit-in protest, Raj Nongthombam, vice president of AMWJU, emphasised that the arson attack is not merely vandalism but a direct assault on the fourth estate. He stressed that newsprint, as a fundamental component of newspapers, represents the voice of the people, and any attack on it is an attack on democracy itself.

This strike aims to send a strong message to the government and security forces in Manipur to ensure the protection of essential commodities, including these vital components crucial for the uninterrupted functioning of the media in the state, said Raj.