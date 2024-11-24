Manipur MLAs' houses attacked: 7 more arrested, total 41 taken into custody

The Manipur Police has arrested seven more people for allegedly causing damage and engaging in arson at the residences of MLAs in Imphal Valley on November 16, a statement said on Sunday. The arrests were made in the last two days. Manipur Police detained seven further individuals for damaging and setting politicians' homes on fire in the Imphal Valley.

From Kakching district, the police arrested three persons on Friday, the statement added. From Imphal West district, four persons were arrested on Saturday.

With the arrests, the total number of people arrested for arson at residences of the MLAs reached 41, the statement added.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday said suspects involved in looting the properties of ministers and MLAs during protests on November 16 were identified and legal actions initiated.

"In the name of the democratic movement, some gangs have looted and burnt the residences of ministers and MLAs. Suspects have been identified through CCTV and appropriate legal actions have been initiated. I feel ashamed to publicly to say that such things are happening in Manipur," Singh had told reporters.