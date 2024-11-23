Manipur govt extends internet ban by two more days till November 25

The Manipur government on Saturday extended the ban on mobile internet services by two more days till November 25 (Monday) in nine districts, according to a home department order. Security personnel patrol vulnerable areas in Manipur. (PTI Photo)

The state authority had initially suspended internet services on November 16 for two days “to thwart the design and activities of anti-national and anti-social elements and to maintain peace and communal harmony and to prevent any loss of life by stopping the spread of disinformation and false rumours, through various social media platforms.”

The suspension of services will impact Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, Jiribam and Pherzawl areas of the state, said commissioner (home) N Ashok Kumar in the order on Saturday.

The internet ban, which was initially enforced in only seven districts, was extended to Jiribam and Pherzawl districts, except for lease line and FTH connections to government offices or any case whereby the state government grants exemption.

The order to extend the ban comes after the state witnessed widespread protests and subsequent curfew in five districts over the recovery of bodies of six civilians (three women and three children) who went missing after 10 armed militants were killed in an encounter with the security forces on November 11.