Manipur: NIA arrests prime suspect in 2023 police officer murder case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested a resident of Moreh, a prime suspect, in connection with the murder of Chingtham’s sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) in 2023.

The Moreh police had registered a case, which was taken over by the NIA in March 2024.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

SDPO (Moreh) Chingtham Anand Kumar, officer in charge of the Moreh police station, was overseeing the cleaning of the grounds for the construction of a helipad at a school ground in Moreh, a commercial town near the boundary with Myanmar, when he was shot at with a sniper rifle from some distance.

The wounded officer was rushed to a nearby health centre and later airlifted to Imphal, 130 km away, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A statement issued by the agency on Thursday said that the Manipur Police Service (MPS) officer was killed by suspected Kuki militants using sophisticated arms in 2023.

“The accused, Otkhothang Baite @ Othang Baite, a resident of Moreh in Tengnoupal district of Manipur, was involved in the conspiracy behind the attack by members of a suspected Kuki militant group on a district police team in a playground,” the statement added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The Moreh police had registered a case, which was taken over by the NIA in March 2024. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Moreh police had registered a case, which was taken over by the NIA in March 2024. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The anti-terror agency had earlier this month arrested another accused, Kamginthang Gangte, in the case, the statement said, adding that the investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The anti-terror agency had earlier this month arrested another accused, Kamginthang Gangte, in the case, the statement said, adding that the investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Manipur has been under crisis since May 3, 2023, amid clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The unrest has already claimed over 260 lives, but a recent RTI reply cited by a senior Congress leader stated that 217 people have been paid ex gratia. Additionally, over 60,000 individuals have been displaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Manipur has been under crisis since May 3, 2023, amid clashes between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. The unrest has already claimed over 260 lives, but a recent RTI reply cited by a senior Congress leader stated that 217 people have been paid ex gratia. Additionally, over 60,000 individuals have been displaced. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON