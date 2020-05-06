e-paper
Manipur notifies operating procedure to evacuate stranded residents

The Manipur government has asked the stranded persons who would like to avail public transport like trains to register themselves in the official website and also register on the website of the states where they are stranded for further action.

india Updated: May 06, 2020 00:02 IST
Hindustan Times, Imphal
People gather in a market in Imphal to buy essential commodities during the ongoing lockdown.
People gather in a market in Imphal to buy essential commodities during the ongoing lockdown.(File Photo?ANI)
         

The Manipur government has notified a standard operating procedure (SOP) to facilitate the movement of the people of the state who are stranded outside the state and want to return.

“The SOP requires the stranded persons who are coming by private or hired vehicles, to fill in a prescribed format (available in official website www.tengbang.in) and send it by mail to shomemnaipur@gmail.com,” the home department said in a in a press note.

“The cell with the home department dedicated for this purpose will issue the pass as soon as possible and also communicate it to the originating and transiting states to facilitate the movement.”

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

On March 29, the website (www.tengbang.in) was launched to reach out to citizens stranded outside the state amid the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of Covid-19.

Advising the applicants to register in the websites of the residents of states for seeking a pass from them whenever applicable, the note also asked the stranded persons who would like to avail public transport like trains to register themselves in the official website and also register on the website of the concerned states for further action.

Stating that their concurrence is vital because the trains have to be arranged by the government of the originating state, it also said that the state government has appointed senior officers as nodal officers to interact with their counterparts of the originating governments to facilitate organization of public transport on payment and movement.

Eighteen more additional nodal officers were also appointed to assist the state’s senior officers to coordinate with officials of states and union territories, it added.

On March 28, P K Singh, the resident commissioner at the Manipur Bhawan in New Delhi, was appointed as the nodal officer to help and guide the stranded citizens of the state.

Many citizens from Manipur, mostly students, are stranded in various states amid the lockdown. On May 2, 92 stranded residents of the state were brought back from Guwahati and Mizoram.

