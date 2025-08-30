Manipur Police appoints brother of BSF constable killed in Operation Sindoor

Imphal: The Manipur government has appointed the younger brother of Border Security Force (BSF) constable Deepak Chingakham — killed in a Pakistani drone attack in Jammu and Kashmir during Operation Sindoor — as an assistant sub-inspector (civil police) in the home department. Border Security Force (BSF) constable Deepak Chingakham’s brother Chingakham Naoba Singh appointed as assistant sub-inspector (civil police) in the home department.

Deepak Chingakham, who was severely injured during cross-border firing along the International Boundary in the RS Pura area of Jammu district on May 11, had died during treatment the next day. The 25-year-old deceased was serving with the 7th Battalion of the BSF.

“Chingakham Naoba Singh of Yairipok Yambem in Imphal East district, the brother of martyred BSF personnel Deepak Chingakham, Vir Chakra awardee, has been appointed as an assistant sub-inspector of police in the Manipur police department,” a statement issued by the Manipur Police late Friday night said.

“The appointment is done in recognition and in honour of his late brother’s supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during Operation Sindoor,” it added.

Constable Deepak’s father had requested the Manipur Governor for “suitable employment for his younger son, Chingakham Naoba Singh, under the state government, opting to forego a BSF-offered opportunity in favour of staying close to the family during this period of hardship,” the release said.

After due consideration, commissioner-cum-secretary (home) of the Manipur government N. Ashok Kumar issued an order regarding this in the second week of July.

The Governor in Council, in its sitting, also approved an enhanced ex-gratia amount of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin under the Major Laishram Jyotin Singh, Ashok Chakra (Posthumous) Ex-Gratia Scheme, the release added.

During Operation Sindoor — India’s military action on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives — the Army’s muscular air defence (AD) countered Pakistan’s missile and drone attacks on multiple Indian military installations, air bases, and cities during the clash.

The two BSF men — Sub Inspector Mohammed Imteyaz and Constable Deepak Chingakham — were on duty at border outpost Kharkola in Jammu, barely 200 metres from the International Border, which had come under intense shelling and drone attacks.

The Union government on August 15 announced Vir Chakra medals — India’s third-highest wartime honour — posthumously to two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel.

“On the intervening night of May 9 and 10, when rogue drones approached the post to drop explosives and guide fire mortar, Constable Chingakham moved along with his post commander, Imteyaz, who was organising his troops to neutralise the drone. A mortar shell exploded, causing injuries to the two personnel along with others,” their Vir Chakra citation said.

Despite his critical condition, Chingakham refused evacuation, choosing to remain beside his post commander and continue to fight. “He crawled unaided to the morcha and held his position,” it said.