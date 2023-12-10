Manipur Police rescues kidnapped 22-year-old youth, arrests eight with weapons

The Manipur Police on Saturday rescued a 22-year-old youth who was kidnapped and arrested eight persons in connection with the case, news agency PTI reported. A police patrol party in a violence-hit area of Manipur. (AFP)(HT_PRINT)

According to Imphal West superintendent of police Ksh Shivakanta Singh, Laishram Chinglen Singh was abducted from DM College of Science New Boy's Hostel on Friday afternoon.

"The kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₹15 lakh from the parents of Laishram for his safe release," Shivakanta said, according to PTI.

"Following a complaint by the youth's parents, Imphal West District Police conducted searches at different places. Around 2 am, a police team carried out a raid at Yumnam Huidrom Makha Leikai in Imphal West district and rescued Laishram from the house of one Asem Chaoba (63)," he said.

The Manipur Police also recovered Ghatak rifle, an AK-47 rifle, one .32 pistol, ammunition and 13 mobile handsets from those held in the case.

Manipur has been roiled by ethnic clashes between the Meiteis and the Kukis since May 3. The clashes have left over 190 dead and around 50,000 homeless. On Monday, 13 people died in a gunfight with the village’s defence volunteers of Leithao village in Tengnoupal district. Neither police nor security forces confirmed the identity or ethnicity of the 13 people who were killed.

The largest single-day toll in the state before Monday was reported on June 14, when nine people were shot dead in different areas of Kangpokpi district.

The state government, earlier this month, resumed mobile internet services across the state, except in the buffer zones – small areas with a radius of around 2km that connect valley districts with hill districts.

The Meiteis, the dominant community in the state, largely live in the valley. The Kuki tribals live in the hill districts of Manipur.