Manipur ranks 3rd in Niti Aayog’s innovation index for hill states
Manipur bagged third position in NITI Ayog’s India Innovation Index, 2020, in the North East and Hill States category. The first and second position has been secured by Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, respectively, in the same category.
Sharing the news, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh tweeted on Thursday, “Proud moment for us as Manipur bagged 3rd position in NITI Ayog’s India Innovation Index, 2020 in the NE & Hill States category. Under the leadership of Hon’ PM @narendramodi ji & HM @amitshah Ji, the State Govt. is leaving no stone unturned to fulfil the aspirations of people.”
In the India Innovation Index-2020, the states and union territories have been divided into 17 major states, 10 north-east and hill states and nine union territories and small states for effectively comparing their performance.
Karnataka retained its first position in the major states category. Maharashtra moved one position higher and stood at second spot while Tamil Nadu slid to third position.
Delhi stands at the first position while Chandigarh retained its second spot in the union territories and small states category.
It may be mentioned that NITI Aayog released the second edition of the India Innovation Index-2020 on Wednesday. The index demonstrates the government’s continued commitment towards transforming the country into an innovation-driven economy.
While releasing the Index in New Delhi, vice chairman of NITI Aayog Rajiv Kumar said the index illustrates that India is on the right path and the states are endeavouring to improve their innovative ecosystem.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always emphasises on innovation and technological frontiers as these can solve the challenges and fulfill the aspiration of people.
He urged on the need to improve the coordination mechanism between the various science and technology institutions of government and the private sector. He also asked to bring the India Innovation Index in sync with Global innovation index’s parameters.
Speaking at the event, Amitabh Kant, chief executive officer of NITI Aayog, said that innovation will play a key role in making the country self-reliant and heading towards the five trillion dollar economy. He said the innovation index will increase the competitive federalism among the states and union territories.
