Manipur set to review policy, enhance grant for soldiers

NEW DELHI: Manipur, which is among the Indian states that offer the lowest cash grant to soldiers awarded gallantry and distinguished service medals, is set to review its policy to enhance the monetary benefits for them, Hindustan Times has learnt.

While the revision of the cash grants policy will not bring the state in the same league as Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka or Haryana, which are among the states that offer the highest monetary benefits to their distinguished soldiers, the Northeastern state is likely to significantly enhance the cash grants to a “respectable level,” people familiar with the development said on Friday.

Hindustan Times reported on May 29 that a yawning mismatch in the cash grants given by different state governments and union territories to soldiers awarded gallantry and distinguished service medals by the defence services had led to calls from certain quarters in the armed forces for a uniform policy to honour the sacrifice, bravery and services of India’s soldiers.

Latest official data pointed to huge variations in the cash rewards given to soldiers for similar acts of valour, and outstanding service --- the monetary compensation for the country’s highest gallantry award ranges from a high of ₹2.25 crore to a measly ₹20,000.

If a soldier from Telangana, Punjab, Karnataka or Haryana is awarded Ashoka Chakra - the country’s highest peace-time gallantry award - he is eligible for a cash grant of ₹2.25 crore, ₹2 crore, 1.5 crore and ₹1 crore, respectively. However, if the same soldier was from Manipur or Gujarat, all he will get is ₹20,000.

“We have been chasing the government to address this issue for long and have finally had some success. The review of the cash grants policy is underway, and the government has assured us that the benefits given to soldiers will be upgraded to a respectable level,” said Lieutenant General KH Singh (retd), who was the first officer from the Northeast to reach the three-star rank.

He has been at the forefront of championing the cause of welfare of soldiers and veterans from the region.

Several senior army officers HT spoke to felt the Central government should reach out to the states for reworking their cash grants policy and standardise it for the sake of fairness and equality. They believe it is essential to have a minimum cash threshold for gallantry awards.

If a soldier from Manipur is awarded Kirti Chakra or Shaurya Chakra – India’s second and third highest peacetime gallantry awards – he is currently entitled to a cash grant of only ₹12,000 and ₹5,000, respectively.

Depending on the states they belong to, the cash grant given to soldiers awarded Kirti Chakra can vary from ₹1.25 crore to a few thousand, figures show. Similarly, for those who are awarded Shaurya Chakra, the reward varies from ₹75 lakh to ₹5,000.

The variation is proportionate when it comes to other gallantry awards that are announced by the government every year.

“The matter was discussed at a Rajya Sainik Board (RSB) meeting called by the Manipur governor a month ago during which a decision was taken in principle to review the cash grants policy. People have also taken note of the HT report on the glaring mismatch in cash grants offered by different states. It should nudge states to take a relook at their policies,” said Singh, who also served as the chairman of the Manipur Public Service Commission.

Singh was a special invitee to the RSB meeting that was held after 16 years.

The cash grants given to senior military officers for distinguished service by different states also vary significantly. If a general from Haryana, Maharashtra or Chandigarh is awarded Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), he is eligible for a cash grant of ₹6.5 lakh, ₹4 lakh and ₹3 lakh, respectively. But a general from Manipur or Himachal Pradesh would get only ₹15,000. Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu offer ₹1.7 lakh, ₹1.15 lakh and ₹75,000 to PVSM awardees. Data shows there’s a huge variation in the cash grant for other types of awards for distinguished service too.

Each state should take equal pride in their soldiers and acknowledge their services to the nation, and the Centre should lay down guidelines to ensure equity in these cash grants, military affairs expert Lieutenant General Vinod Bhatia (retd) earlier said.

The matter has been taken up by parliamentary panels but it remains unresolved. To be sure, the benefits offered by the Central government to gallantry awardees are standard. The benefits the government gives to gallantry awardees include a monthly allowance, tax-free pension, discounted air tickets and railway concessions. A Kirti Chakra awardee, for instance, gets a monthly allowance of ₹9,000.

