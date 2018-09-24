Manipur University exams postponed as fresh crisis rises after hostel raids

All semester examinations of Manipur University have been postponed until further orders following the September 21 midnight police raid at boys’ hostels based on a complaint reportedly by officiating vice-chancellor K Yugindro.

Controller of examinations (in-charge) A Narayan Singh issued a notice in this regard, sources said on Monday.

The notice issued on Sunday said, “Under the prevailing circumstances all the examinations of the University which have been scheduled earlier will be postponed until further order.”

The functioning of the university, which has around 5,000 students, has been affected once again despite the appeal of vice chancellor to help in restoring normalcy, as unrest resurfaced in the campus after the midnight police search at boys’ hostels and subsequent arrest of seven students and six teachers.

Even though the university was in the news following an agitation since June for removal of vice chancellor Prof Adya Prasad Pandey on charges of irregularities, normal activities resumed from August 23 after signing an agreement between the two sides.

But the visit of Prof Yugindro to campus on September 20 reportedly on a Union human resource development ministry order after Prof Pandey handed over the charge to him and subsequent raids created the new crisis.

Meanwhile, demanding unconditional release of the arrested students and teachers and removal of the security forces, Manipur University Working Women Association staged sit-in demonstration inside the university campus on Monday. Police however dispersed them

The girl students also staged similar demonstration in front of their hostels.

Students said they are experiencing a disturbing atmosphere due to the presence of a number of security personnel in the campus at Canchipur near Imphal after the September 21 incident.

“Due to the frequent disturbances, we couldn’t continue our academic activities. Otherwise we could have completed our MA course four months back,” a political science student said.

A girl student said that university students will not to appear in the ongoing examination unless the arrested students and teachers are released without any condition. At this juncture appeal for unconditional release of the arrested students and teachers are pouring in from various sectors.

The university’s senior-most professor W Vishwanath, leaders of the committee of political parties, a platform of the 10 opposition parties in Manipur, the Ethno heritage council, a civil society organisation have demanded immediate release of arrested students and teachers besides revoking suspension order against teachers, for sake of their academic careers.

First Published: Sep 24, 2018 18:27 IST