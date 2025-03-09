Manipur violence: 1 protestor killed, Kuki groups announce shutdown in some parts

Fresh round of violence in Manipur's Kangpokpi district erupted on Saturday, with one protestor being killed and more than 40 others injured in the clashes between the Kuki agitators and security forces in different parts of the region. The Kuki protesters also set ablaze private vehicles and tried to stop a state transport bus traveling from Imphal to Senapati.(PTI)

The clashes erupted after police fired tear gas to disperse the Kuki demonstrators who were opposing Union home minister Amit Shah's directive allowing free movement across the state.

Amid the violence and the opposition, the Kuki Zo Council imposed an indefinite shutdown in all the Kuki areas from Saturday midnight, a statement said.

"It is crucial for the central government to address the underlying issues to prevent further unrest and protect public safety. The Kuki Zo Council urges the government to reconsider its stance to avoid further escalation of tension and violent confrontation," it added.

The Kuki Zo group further stated that it could not guarantee free movement of Meiteis across the buffer zones and cannot take responsibility for any unfortunate incident.

Manipur violence

One protestor who got killed in the clashes between Kuki demonstrators and security forces was identified as one 30-year-old Lalgouthang Singsit. He received bullet injuries and succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital, police officials said.

Following the tear gas from the police, the situation worsened when protesters set ablaze private vehicles and tried to stop a state transport bus traveling from Imphal to Senapati.

At least 16 protesters suffered various injuries during the clashes at Gamgiphai, Motbung and Keithelmanbi, police said, adding that they have been admitted to the nearby public health centre for treatment. However, unofficial figures have placed the civilian injuries at over 23.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police said that at least 27 security personnel were injured in the violent clashes with the protesters. They also said that incidents of firing from among the agitators prompted them to retaliate against them.

"The security forces showed tremendous restraint while trying to control the unruly and violent mob and used minimum force to control and counter the anti-social elements, including firing by armed miscreants from among the protestors. During the skirmish, 16 protestors were injured and one protestor succumbed to injury," the statement added.

How did the clashes begin?

The clashes, as per the Manipur police, began when a state transport bus plied along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route and a mob pelted stones towards it at Gamgiphai, forcing security forces to use tear gas and minimum force to disperse the crowd.

The statement mentioned that roadblocks were also put up at various places, where massive number of protesters including women and children tried to immobilise the movement of the bus and security forces by felling trees and placing boulders on the road.

Additionally, the agitators also blocked National Highway-2 (Imphal-Dimapur highway) and burned tyres to cause disruptions in the movement of government vehicles.

The protest also opposed a peace march by the Federation of Civil Society (FOCS), a Meitei organization. This march was halted by security forces at Sekmai before it could reach the Kangpokpi district.

A police official said, "We are just following orders. We have been told to stop the march. If they want to go, they can go in the state buses arranged by the government."

However, FOCS objected on the context of Amit Shah's instructions, saying they were just following the allowance of free movement across the state from Saturday.

Reportedly, a purported video released by the Kuki-Zo villagers said that they were against the central government's regarding free movement and demanded a separate administration.

"Any attempt to enter our areas will be met with strong resistance. No free movement before separate administration," a volunteer was reportedly heard saying in the video, a report from news agency PTI said.

However, HT.com couldn't independently verify the authenticity of the purported video.

(with PTI inputs)