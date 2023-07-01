‘World knows…’: Manipur CM Biren Singh explains ‘deep-rooted’ cause of unrest, slams opposition

The entire world knows about those who are responsible for the unrest in Manipur, chief minister N Biren Singh said responding to Opposition's attack at him alleging that he failed to maintain law and order in his state. Taking a jibe at Congress, he said ‘we are eating the poisonous fruits, seeds of which were sowed by them’.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh(ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further laid out the causes from where the unrest took its shape today. "The ethnic clash between Kuki and Meitei (communities) continued for 2-3 years and there were losses and deaths. That is why, the Kuki members rose at that time...they were given a free run from 2005-2018, for 13 years. That is why this is happening," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Terming it a ‘politically well-planned ploy', Singh also alleged that the opposition parties don’t try to resolve the issue since the matter was never treated at the right time.

He also said that he will make sacrifices to keep the state integrated and not allow it break into separate administrations.

The chief minister also questioned the timing of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to the state and analogised that he went to the state with a ‘political agenda’. "We can't stop anyone. But the timing - it has been 40 days. Why did he not come earlier? He is a Congress leader but in what capacity was he making the visit? I don't think the timing was right. He seemed to have come with a political agenda. He came & then there was an incident in the market & BJP office was attacked. Did he come for the situation in the state or for political mileage? I don't support the manner in which he came," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Biren Singh-led BJP government in Manipur has been criticised over the handling of the ongoing unrest in the state. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities which erupted on May 3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON