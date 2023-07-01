Manipur CM reveals why he decided to resign, and later changed decision

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday revealed why he had initially decided to step down from his post amid the ongoing violence in the state, before he made up his mind to continue in office.



High drama had unfolded outside the CM's residence and Raj Bhavan after reports of Singh tendering his resignation had erupted. The chief minister was stopped from heading to the Raj Bhavan by his supporters.



When asked why was he contemplating resignation, Singh told ANI," I saw effigies of PM Modi and HM Amit Shah being burnt at a few places in the state, saw attempts of attack on BJP office. What the Centre did for Maipur and we did for Manipur in 5-6 years, I doubted if we have lost the trust of people. Thinking about this made me feel bad...Abusive language was used by a small group against me a few days back at a market. It didn't feel good...So, I decided this." Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.(PTI)

The chief minister's supporters not only urged him to not resign, but even tore his resignation letter in public. After some time, Singh tweeted that he had decided not to resign ‘at this crucial juncture’.



“A leader can't be a leader without public confidence. I feel good that after I stepped out (of the CM house), there was a huge crowd on the streets. They cried and showed me their trust in me. This proved my thoughts (of doubts) wrong) because the people still stood in my support. They told me not to resign. If they tell me to resign, I will; if they tell me not to, I won't”, he said.



Biren Singh is under fire from the opposition over his government's handling of the Manipur violence, which has been going on since past two months. More than 100 people have lost their lives in the ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities which erupted on May 3.

