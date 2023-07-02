Morning brief: Manipur CM’s Twitter handle taunts Kukis with jibes invoking Myanmar; all the latest news

Manipur CM’s Twitter handle taunts Kukis with jibes invoking Myanmar

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh found himself in the middle of another controversy on Saturday after a series of tweets from his official Twitter handle hit out at social media users demanding his resignation…read more.

Aaditya Thackeray's ex-aide opens up on Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian's death; Eknath Shinde reacts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul Kanal, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray's close aide who joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, on Saturday opened up on allegations related to the deaths of actor Sushant…read more.

France riots: Who was Nahel M — the 17-year-old teen shot dead by police in Nanterre?

Massive protests and riots rocked across France, especially in the neighbourhood of Nanterre in Paris, after the killing of a 17-year-old teenager by a police officer during a traffic stop. Identified as Nahel…read more.

Watch: Starc's insane catch overturned as controversy erupts in Ashes; McGrath's volcanic 'disgrace' reaction goes viral

Controversy erupted during the fourth day of the Lord's Ashes Test on Saturday when a catch from Mitchell Starc was ruled during the final session of the day. England had already been in a spot of bother before the incident…read more.

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office day 3 collection: Kartik Aaryan's film mints over ₹ 10 crore, highest so far

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Satyaprem Ki Katha, starring Kartik Aaryan, has witnessed growth at the domestic box office on day three of its release. The film earned over ₹10 crore on Saturday. The total earnings of the film now stand at over…read more.

Huma Qureshi's pastel co-ord set is the perfect fashion inspo for the monsoon

Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying it like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing in casual ensembles to showing us snippets…read more.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON