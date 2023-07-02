Huma Qureshi is an absolute fashionista. The actor keeps slaying it like a pro with snippets from her fashion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. From acing in casual ensembles to showing us snippets from her ethnic fashion diaries to keeping it chic and minimal in formal power suits, Huma can do it all. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Tarla. Based on the life of celebrity chef Tarla Dalal, Tarla features Huma in the titular character. Huma is busy with the promotions of the film in full swing. The actor is on a spree of sharing snippets from her promotion diaries on her Instagram profile on a regular basis. Huma Qureshi's pastel co-ord set is the perfect fashion inspo for the monsoon(Instagram/@iamhumaq)

Huma, for the weekend promotions, kept it chic and classy in a stunning co-ord set. Keeping up with the weather, Huma slayed a fresh look in a white and yellow combination, and it is the perfect wear for the monsoon season. Huma played muse to fashion designer house The Missy Co and picked a co-ord set from the shelves of the designer house. Huma decked up in a white and yellow bralette with a plunging neckline. She further teamed it with a pair of matching palazzos with wide legs. In a matching shrug casually placed around her shoulders, Huma added an umbrella as an accessory as she posed for the cameras. "Baarish. Shall Tarla ji make some pakodas today? Or pose with her umbrella," Huma captioned her pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Huma further accessorised her look for the day in bright and multicoloured earrings from the shelves of Azotiique, and golden rings from Misho Designs. In white stilettos with golden embellished heels, Huma completed her look for the day. Styled by fashion stylist Sanam Ratansi, Huma wore her tresses open in wavy curls with a middle part and decked up in nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, contoured cheeks and a shade of nude lipstick.

