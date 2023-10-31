Manipur police officer shot dead by militants, CM Biren Singh calls it ‘cold-blooded killing’

A police officer was killed in Manipur's Moreh on Tuesday after he was shot at by suspected militants. Ethnic violence in Manipur has claimed at least 175 lives and displaced thousands since May 3.(PTI)

The incident took place when Moreh Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Chingtham Anand was inspecting a newly constructed helipad at the Eastern ground in the border town.

The SDPO was taken to a primary health centre in Moreh where he succumbed to his injury.

The police have launched an operation to apprehend the militants.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that he is saddened by the ‘cold-blooded killing’ of Anand.

“Deeply saddened by the cold-blooded killing of SDPO Chingtham Anand, OC Moreh Police this morning,” Singh wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “His dedication to serve and protect the people will always be remembered. The perpetrators will be brought to justice.”

According to PTI, the incident comes days after members of several civil society organisations, particularly those based in Moreh, demanded the removal of state forces from the border town.

Manipur has witnessed widescale violence after clashes first broke out on May 3 in Churachandpur town. The clashes took place after tribal groups called for protests against a proposed tweak to the state’s reservation matrix, granting scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community.

The violence quickly spread across the state, where ethnic fault lines run deep. At least 175 people have died and over 50,000 have been displaced in the state since then. Hundreds of homes have been burnt, businesses lost, studies affected, places of worship burnt to a cinder, and the state has lived without internet for months.

Officials said mobs looted 5669 types of arms and around 500,000 rounds of ammunition from police stations and armouries. Only around 1300 of them were recovered until the first week of October.

