‘Chandrayaan-3 mission vibrant example of women power’: PM Modi on Mann ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation and said India's Chandrayaan-3 mission is also a living example of women power. Addressing the 104th episode of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said, "The successful mission of the Chandrayaan-3 is also a living example of women's power. Many women scientists and engineers have been directly involved in this entire mission." Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with women scientists of the Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission, in Bengaluru. (ANI/ PIB)

"Indian daughters are now challenging even the infinite expanse of space. When the daughters of a country become so ambitious, who can stop that nation from becoming developed," Modi said.

Modi added that Chandrayaan-3's success is so big that any amount of discussion about it is not enough.

“When everyone's effort was put in, success was also achieved. This is the biggest success of Chandrayaan-3,” the prime Minister said.

Mission Chandrayaan has become a symbol of the spirit of "new India", which wants to win under all circumstances and knows how to win in any situation, the prime minister said.

"There is one aspect of this mission, which I especially want to discuss with you. When the capability of women power is added, the impossible becomes possible," he said.

In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04pm on August 23, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

With this touchdown on the Moon after a flawless 41-day voyage to script history, India is the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the Moon after the US, China and erstwhile Soviet Union

In his broadcast, Modi also said India is fully ready for the G20 leaders' Summit and noted that it will see the highest participation in the bloc's history.

