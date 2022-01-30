Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi cheers TN woman selling coconuts for donating 1L to school

During his address on the first episode of this year's ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded the inclination towards education of a Tamil Nadu woman, who donated ₹1 lakh for the improvement of a school by selling coconuts.

Speaking about Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and his contributions to the establishment and betterment of educational institutions in Aligarh and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Modi mentioned one Tayammal hailing from Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu.

Hailing Tayammal's story as “very inspiring,” the Prime Minister said she does not own land in the southern state and has been making a living by selling coconut water for years. Despite her not-so-good financial condition, Tayammal left “no stone unturned” to educate her son and daughter. Her children studied at the Chinnaveerampatti Panchayat Union Middle School, Modi said.

Also Read | Maan Ki Baat: From postcards to Collarwali tigress, highlights of PM’s address

Narrating her journey further, Modi informed the ‘Mann Ki Baat’ listeners of Tayammal being present in a parents-teachers' meeting one day when the poor infrastructure of the school and dearth of adequate funds to cater to the issues were raised.

He said the woman donated ₹1 lakh to the school for improving the infrastructure, from money that she had saved by selling coconut water. “Indeed, it takes a big heart, a sense of service, to do this," Modi said.

Modi further said, at the moment, the school has classes till standard 8, but as the infrastructure of the same improves, higher secondary education will also start there.

Also Read | Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi gives deets on upcoming football stadium in Ladakh

Further, the PM mentioned an alumnus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) named Jai Chaudhury, who donated $1 million ( ₹7.5 crore) to the IIT-BHU Foundation.

Modi touched upon varied topics in the day's ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address, and even appreciated the efforts of Indian youngsters for getting vaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He said within a few \weeks, around 4.5 crore children (nearly 60 per cent) aged 15-18 have been jabbed against the disease. He also lauded the one crore coverage of precaution vaccine shots among eligible beneficiaries within 20 days.

India commenced Covid-19 vaccination for individuals aged 15 and above on January 3, while the precaution dose (booster shot) was opened for healthcare workers and those with comorbidities on January 10.