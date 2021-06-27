Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi spotlights record Covid-19 inoculation, urges people to shun vaccine hesitancy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to sprinter Milkha Singh as he spotlighted India's preparation for the Tokyo Olympics during his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat. PM Modi also commended the healthcare workers of the country for carrying out record vaccination on June 21.

Highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat address

"When I met Milkha Singh in 2014 in Surat, his understanding of sports and dedication inspired me. Milkha Singh's entire family has been dedicated towards sports, and bringing laurels to the country," he said, adding it's unfortunate that he was taken away from us.

He also urged the people of the country to support for the country's players who are going to Tokyo. "Every player going to Tokyo has had one’s own share of struggle, and years of toil. They are going not only for themselves but for the country," said PM Modi.

Talking about the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, he said that India has given indigenous vaccine to the people of the country within a year which shows the strength of the country. He also urged people to shun vaccine hesitancy.

The Prime Minister also spoke to people who still feel apprehensive about taking a shot of the Covid-19 vaccine. Rajesh from Madhya Pradesh told PM Modi that dangerous information about vaccine is being spread on WhatsApp; he said the people are feeling scared that they will die after taking a shot of the vaccine.

PM Modi said all this information is false and urged the people of the country to not believe in such rumours. He said the scientists of the country have toiled day and night to make this vaccine.

"I have taken both doses. My mother is almost hundred years old, she has taken both vaccines too. Please do not believe any negative rumours relating to vaccines," PM Modi said.

"Those who are spreading rumours on vaccines, let them be. We all will do our work and ensure people around us get vaccinated. The threat of Covid-19 remains and we have to focus on vaccination as well as follow Covid-19 protocols," he added.

The Prime Minister also lauded the efforts put in and initiatives taken by the local population across the country to help people during Covid-19 pandemic. He said that awareness is key to defeating the disease.

"We must not get lethargic, and work consistently to defeat Covid-19," said PM Modi.

This was the78th edition of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat. He holds this programme every month to interact with people and share his thoughts about key issues. He also asks people to share their thoughts an questions, which he discusses during the interaction.

The programme is held on last Sunday of the month and is broadcast on Doordarshan, All India Radio and private channels at 11am.