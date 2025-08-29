Manoj Jarange in Mumbai for Maratha quota protest today: Traffic advisory, restrictions, other updates

Security in Mumbai has been stepped up as Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange prepares to launch an indefinite fast at Azad Maidan from today (August 29). Maratha Kranti Morcha activists from across Maharashtra gather at Azad Maidan for a massive rally demanding reservation for the Maratha community, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Over 1,500 police personnel and multiple central forces have been deployed to manage the anticipated large turnout and maintain law and order.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Satya Narayan, along with other senior officers, visited Azad Maidan on Thursday evening to review security arrangements and assess the situation.

Jarange, 43, left his native Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 26 with thousands of supporters. On Thursday morning, he stopped at Shivneri Fort, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, before proceeding to Mumbai.

The activist is demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis, an agrarian caste included in the OBC category, making them eligible for reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.

Here is what we know so far:

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange reached Mumbai ahead of his protest at Azad Maidan on Friday morning.

Authorities are expecting over 20,000 protesters at Azad Maidan, prompting the deployment of local police reinforced by units of the CRPF, RAF, and CISF to prevent any untoward incident. Some central forces originally assigned to Ganesh festival security have been redirected to the protest site.

With the ground capable of holding only 5,000 people at a time, police have denied permission to three other organisations seeking to hold protests on Friday.

In view of traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Sion-Panvel Highway caused by Jarange's convoy, Navi Mumbai Police have imposed restrictions on vehicular movement on certain city roads.

Key roads, including the Eastern Freeway, Sion-Panvel Highway, Panvel-Sion Road, V N Purav Road, P D’Mello Road, Wallchand Hirachand Marg, Dr Dadabhai Naoroji Road, and Hajarimal Somani Road, will remain closed from 6 am on Friday for all vehicular traffic except emergency services.

Railway security has also been strengthened. At CSMT, 40 additional Railway Protection Force personnel and 60 Maharashtra Security Force personnel have been deployed

Amid his visits to party colleagues’ homes during Ganeshotsav, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis clarified that the “state government is positive about solving the issues of the Marathas if they are social and financial in nature and not related to political reservation”.

The quota activist gained fame during a September 2023 hunger strike at Antarwali Sarathi village, demanding blanket OBC reservation for Marathas with Kunbi certificates. The agitation led to over eight lakh certificates being issued, allowing Marathas and their families to access the OBC quota.

Jarange says a separate quota for Marathas would not hold up in court and is therefore unnecessary. He argues that providing Kunbi certificates would allow Marathas to access the OBC quota instead.

On Thursday, groups of Maratha quota protesters from outside Mumbai, wearing saffron caps and scarves and carrying saffron flags, were seen walking from CSMT towards Azad Maidan.

