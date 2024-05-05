 Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti joins BJP, says, 'Nadda sahab saw something in me' | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 05, 2024
Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti joins BJP, says, 'Nadda sahab saw something in me'

May 05, 2024 06:13 PM IST

Manoj Tiwari's daughter 22-year-old daughter Rhiti Tiwari joined the BJP and said she didn't expect her political journey would begin so early.

Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari joined the BJP on Saturday and said she was shocked as she was not aware that she would join politics now -- following in the footsteps of his actor-cum-MP father. "I was not aware of God's plan. I didn't think it (joining politics) would happen today or anytime soon. I thought this was in the cards for me, probably after 10-15 years. But president sahab (JP Nadda) saw something in me. Now I will make sure I do not disappoint anyone," 22-year-old Rhiti said. Rhiti works in an NGO and is also a singer and songwriter.

Manoj Tiwari's daughter Rhiti Tiwari joined the BJP.
Saturday marked the first day of Manoj Tiwari's election campaigning which Rhiti joined and shared an Instagram story. 

Lok Sabha election 2024: Full coverage

Rhiti is Manoj Tiwari's daughter from his first wife Rani Tiwari. Manoj and Rani separated in 2011 after 11 years of their marriage. In 2020, Manoj Tiwari tied the knot for the second time with Surabhi. The MP and Surabhi are parents to two kids.

 

Bhojpuri film star Manoj Tiwari joined politics in 2009 when he contested in the Lok Sabha election from Gorakhpur on a Samajwadi Party ticket. He lost his electoral debut to Yogi Adityanath who later became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Rhiti Tiwari shared an Instagram story as she joined the campaigning for Manoj Tiwari on Saturday.
In 2014, Manoj Tiwari joined the BJP and contested the election from the North East Delhi constituency. As he defeated Aam Aadmi Party's Anand Kumar and became an MP, his sway over North East Delhi became so strong that five years later, he defeated former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit from the seat by a margin of 3.66 lakh votes. This year, he will be contesting against Congress's Kanhaiya Kumar.

The Lok Sabha elections in Delhi will be held in a single phase on May 25 – the 7th phase. The counting will take place on June 4. 

