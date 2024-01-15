40 passengers injured as two buses collide on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura

Several people were injured after two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura in Uttar Pradesh early on Monday morning, news agency PTI reported. Two buses collided with each other on the Yamuna Expressway near Mathura (PTI)

News agency ANI reported that at least 40 people were injured in the accident that took place at the Mile Stone 110 Raya Cut in Mathura.

The accident occured around 3am when a bus on its way from Dholpur to Noida collided with another bus which was headed to Etawah to Noida. Low visibility due to fog is being said to be a contributing factor to the incident. Parts of north India remains engulfed in dense fog with reduced visibility

Officials said that 31 injured passengers were admitted to the district hospital, while nine other injured individuals were admitted to other hospitals.

Six killed, 5 injured as cars collide in Rajasthan's Sikar

Meanwhile, in Rajasthan, six people were killed and five others were injured after two cars collided in Sikar district on Sunday afternoon. The incident took place on a highway in Laxmangarh tehsil. The two vehicles involved were mangled in the crash.

Laxmangarg deputy superintendent of police Dharmaram Gila said, "We received information about a collision between two vehicles on the highway... Six people have died in the accident and five injured have been admitted to the hospital ..."

The police officer said the identity of the deceased was being ascertained, adding that the police had found two identity cards from both cars- one identity card is from Maulasar district, Nagaur and the other is from Sikar.

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajanlal Sharma said in a tweet on Sunday evening that instructions have been given to provide proper treatment to the injured.

"The news of the deaths of people in a road accident in Sikar district is very sad," Sharma posted on X, roughly translated from Hindi.

“May Lord Shri Ram grant peace to the departed souls and speedy recovery to the injured,” he added.

"After the accident, instructions have been given to provide all possible relief to the victims and provide proper treatment to the injured," Sharma said.