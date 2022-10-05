Home / India News / Many still missing; PM, CM condole deaths in U’khand avalanche tragedy| Top 10

india news
Updated on Oct 05, 2022 07:38 AM IST

Uttarakhand avalanche: The state police shared a list of 28 people and said that search operation was on.

Uttarakhand avalanche: ITBP and Army personnel have been engaged in rescue work since Tuesday. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
BySwati Bhasin

Many trainee mountaineers are still reported to be missing as rescue operations continue after a group of over 40 was hit by an avalanche in Uttarakhand. The group had over 30 trainees and several instructors and it was struck by the avalanche near the Gangotri range of the Garhwal Himalayas on Tuesday morning. Several rescue teams are at work but snowfall - which is expected to continue on Wednesday - had hit the operation.

Here are top updates on the avalanche incident in Uttarakhand:

1. By Tuesday night, ten bodies were reported to have been spotted and four were recovered. The SDRF ( State Disaster Response Fund) had confirmed four deaths. Seventeen of those who were part of the group had returned to the base camp.

2. The group of mountaineers and trainees belong to the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering or the NIM. The avalanche had struck at the Mount Draupadi Ka Danda-2 peak in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district.

3. In an update, the Uttarakhand Police - on its Twitter account - shared a list of 28 people who are still missing, saying that search operations were on.

4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the deaths in the mishap. "It is saddening that we have lost precious lives of those associated with a NIM Uttarkashi mountaineering expedition. Condolences to the bereaved families. Rescue operations are underway and the situation is being closely monitored by the authorities," his office quoted him as saying.

5. An update is awaited on the toll in the accident. "Very sad news was received about the casualties of many trainees who were caught in the avalanche in Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak. May God grant the departed souls a place at the feet and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this hardship," chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami wrote in a tweet.

6. The avalanche had struck at an altitude of around 17,000 feet about 8.45 am

7. Earlier in the day, Uttarkashi Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that eight mountaineers were rescued.

8. Air Force planes were also deployed for the rescue work.

9. "The avalanche incident in Uttarkashi is very sad. I have spoken to officials in this regard. Local administration, SDRF, NDRF, ITBP and Army teams are promptly engaged in relief and rescue works,” union home minister Amit Shah wrote in Hindi.

10. In a tweet, President Droupadi Murmu said in Hindi: "The news of the demise of several trainees of Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand due to avalanche is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families. I pray to God that there is complete success in the relief and rescue work.”

(With inputs from PTI)

uttarakhand

New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 05, 2022
