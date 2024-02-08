Maoist alert: Combing operations on in Udupi, 5-day alert issued in Chikkamagaluru

Police have ramped up combing operations in Udupi after an intelligence report suggested Maoists movement in Udupi’s Kollur, Mudur, Jadkar, and Belkal villages, said Jitendra Kumar Dayam, the superintendent of police (SP) at Anti-Naxal Force (ANF). Police personnel during a search operation against maoist rebels (PTI)

“While I cannot confirm the presence of Naxals immediately, it would take some time. However, we are frequently launching combing operations,” added Dayam.

According to the intelligence report, individuals clad in green military attire and armed with weapons have been sighted in the region for the past two months.

Consequently, an alert has been declared in Udupi and Chikkamagaluru for the next five days, informed the officials. Anti-Naxal Force has been placed on high alert following government instructions.

The group of Maoists spotted recently is believed to be led by Vikram Gowda, a native of Hebri, Udupi. Nearly 20 years ago, he was known to operate from Kerala.

Intelligence suggests that three armed members of his team have arrived in Byndur and may have visited local households.

“We have received information from local villagers and not from our regular sources. We have initiated an investigation and are in the process of collecting information,” stated Dayam.

Police suspect that maoists may have crossed over from neighbouring Kerala, prompting heightened vigilance along the border areas. Authorities have issued directives urging residents to notify the police of any unfamiliar individuals entering the region.

On February 5, 2005, a Maoist leader Saket Rajan was killed in a nocturnal police encounter at Menasina Hadya in Kalasa. Intelligence reports suggest that the maoists were preparing to commemorate Rajan’s death on Red Salute Day.

Maoists annually observe Naxal Martyr’s Day on February 5 every year to honour Rajan.

In 2005, the government established ANF to address the growing menace.

Earlier, discussions have taken place about potentially scaling back ANF operations in areas deemed less prone to Maoists activity.