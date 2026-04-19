Map on the Census portal shows Arunachal town in China, error corrected

An ex-air force officer found a glaring error on a map on the Census 2027 self-enumeration portal, pointing out that Arunachal Pradesh’s Pasighat was being shown as China’s ‘Medog’. Within hours, the issue was corrected.

The issue surfaced when retired Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, a resident of Pasighat, attempted to register on the Census official website(X/ @MontyPanging)

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The issue surfaced when retired Group Captain Mohonto Panging Pao, a resident of Pasighat, attempted to register on the Census official website, se.census.gov.in. He saw that the site’s map interface erroneously labelled his town, falling in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district, as a city across the border in China named ‘Medog’.

“#Census2027 During Self-Enumeration attempt on https://se.census.gov.in maps showing Pasighat, East Siang District, Arunachal Pradesh as 'Medog'! Medog is a town in China! CEO of Google @sundarpichai is Indian! Even official Govt portals are virtually ceding our territory! Needs urgent intervention!” Group Captain Pao wrote in a post on X.

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{{^usCountry}} The social media post did its job, and soon the authorities realised the glaring mistake. The Census Commissioner of India clarifies {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The social media post did its job, and soon the authorities realised the glaring mistake. The Census Commissioner of India clarifies {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The issue soon came to the notice of the Office of the Registrar-General and the Census Commissioner of India. The authorities sprang into action and issued a clarification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The issue soon came to the notice of the Office of the Registrar-General and the Census Commissioner of India. The authorities sprang into action and issued a clarification. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “An issue was mentioned during Self-Enumeration on https://se.census.gov.in regarding map location in Pasighat, East Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh today. The issue was raised with the Map services provider, and it has been resolved,” a post on Census 2027 X handle read. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “An issue was mentioned during Self-Enumeration on https://se.census.gov.in regarding map location in Pasighat, East Siang District in Arunachal Pradesh today. The issue was raised with the Map services provider, and it has been resolved,” a post on Census 2027 X handle read. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Census 2027 details {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Census 2027 details {{/usCountry}}

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Phase I of the Census 2027 began on April 16, with the field operations for the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO). The process is currently underway across eight states and UTs following the conclusion of the 15-day self-enumeration period.

“The exercise will be carried out over a 30-day period till May 15, during which trained enumerators will undertake house-to-house visits for data collection. As part of the digital approach adopted for Census 2027, so far around 12 lakh households have successfully availed the self-enumeration facility through the official portal,” Indian Express quoted a Ministry of Home Affairs official as saying.

The MHA said that residents who have completed the digital process must share their self-enumeration IDs with field enumerators, who will use a dedicated mobile application to collect data, ensuring high accuracy and fast processing.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivam Pratap Singh ...Read More Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print. Read Less

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