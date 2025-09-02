'We've won': Jarange says govt has accepted Maratha quota, puts condition to end stir

Three Maharashtra ministers reached Azad Maidan in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Tuesday afternoon and held talks with protesting activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Maratha quota. The meeting comes amid Jarange and his supporters facing a deadline by the Bombay high court to vacate the Azad Maidan by 3 pm on Tuesday. The Maratha reservation agitation led by activist Manoj Jarange Patil entered its fifth day on Tuesday.(HT photo)

Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil and his supporters are staging an agitation demanding reservation for the Maratha community at the Azad Maidan in Mumbai. The agitation entered its fifth day on Tuesday.

The government delegation led by senior minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil discussed the way forward on the reservation issue.

Vikhe Patil, who heads the cabinet sub-committee on the Maratha quota, informed that a draft proposal has been prepared and was presented to Jarange Patil during the meeting.

Following the talks, Jarange Patil accepted the government's key proposals, which according to him, include implementing the Hyderabad gazette for issuing Kunbi caste certificates to Marathas, taking a similar decision regarding the erstwhile Satara princely state within a month, withdrawing cases against Maratha protesters by the end of September, and compensating the families of those who lost their lives during the quota agitation.

Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange during his hunger strike on the fifth day, over the Maratha quota demand, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Sep 02, 2025.(PTI)

Jarange-Patil had been demanding that the government issue 'Kunbi certificates' to all Marathas, so that the entire community could be classified as OBC and then benefit from reservations. The Kunbis are a peasant sub-caste of the Marathas.

Jarange Patil said he would end his ongoing hunger strike and vacate Azad Maidan once a formal government resolution (GR) is issued.

"We have won," Jarange told the Maratha quota stir protesters after his meeting with the state government's cabinet sub-committee, according to PTI.

"We will leave Mumbai by 9 pm today if the Maharashtra government issues GRs (government resolutions) on the Maratha quota demands," Jarange said.

The Bombay high court on Tuesday warned of action, including exemplary cost and contempt action, if Jarange and his supporters do not vacate the place.

A bench of acting chief justice Shree Chandrashekhar and justice Aarti Sathe said it wants complete normalcy restored by 3 pm, and if not, then they, too, will get on the streets.

Jarange and his supporters have violated the law and hence have no right to occupy Azad Maidan without any permission, PTI news agency quoted the bench as saying.