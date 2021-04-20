Home / India News / Marathon Monday at PMO as Modi reshapes Covid vaccine, Bengal strategy
Marathon Monday at PMO as Modi reshapes Covid vaccine, Bengal strategy

The PM’s meeting was one among several that he took throughout the day, covering critical issues of health infrastructure and the assembly elections in West Bengal, as per the officials.
By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON APR 20, 2021 06:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI file photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held several crucial marathon meetings on Monday, including one with health officials on vaccination, after which he gave the green signal to open up India’s coronavirus vaccination drive to all adults – making it one of the most liberalised such drives anywhere in the world.

The PM called a number of chief ministers to discuss the vaccination programme in light of the Covid-19 situation, one of these persons said.

Following this, Modi, who is observing the Navratra fast, held a crucial meeting with the brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party to review the election campaign and chart the future course for the party in a keen contest against Trinamool Congress.

With parties being criticised for holding massive rallies in the eastern state despite rampaging virus, PM Modi decided that BJP rallies will have only 500 people with all Covid protocols being rigorously followed, including mandatory masking and social distancing.

In the evening, PM Modi held a comprehensive meeting with top doctors from across the country to discuss the Covid-19 outbreak and later another with key pharmaceutical companies to discuss and review the status of health care infrastructure, oxygen supply and availability of critical medicines like Remdesivir through the country, the people quoted above said.

