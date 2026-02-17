March 15 last date for key safety upgrades at Chinnaswamy: Panel

With the Indian Premier League set to begin on March 26, an expert panel has called for urgent redesign and safety upgrades at Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, setting a March 15 deadline for completing key works as the venue prepares to host matches again following last year’s deadly stampede. Eleven people died and several were injured in a stampede at the Chinnaswamy stadium on June 4, 2025 during celebrations of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL victory. (AFP)

The committee, led by Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) chief Maheshwar Rao, told the state cabinet in a report that the first phase must focus on redesigning all entry and exit gates, installing modern screening systems, and ensuring deployment of medical units and ambulances. Tenders have been finalised and several projects are already underway, said officials, adding that parking arrangements are also being negotiated at nearby facilities including UB Mall, Kanteerava Stadium and St. John’s Ground.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association, or KSCA, is also reviewing a proposal to seek permission to use Manekshaw Parade Ground for parking, said officials concerned.

The state government last week authorised the return of IPL matches to the stadium for the 2026 season, reversing a suspension imposed after a June 4 stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s maiden IPL title celebrations. Eleven people were killed and several others injured in the incident.

The fallout also led to the Women’s World Cup final being shifted to Navi Mumbai and the venue being dropped from India’s host list for the men’s T20 World Cup in 2026.

State home minister G Parameshwara said the approval was conditional on implementing safety reforms recommended by the Justice John Michael D’Cunha Commission.

“They were informed earlier that they must comply with the recommendations made by the Justice Cunha Commission. There are three components — immediate measures, short-term measures to be implemented ahead of matches, and long-term infrastructure upgrades, which will take time,” he said.

“Among the major changes proposed are a complete redesign of stadium access points to allow smoother crowd flow, installation of advanced screening systems, and strict separation of spectator and player movement. Spectator entry will be limited to gates on Cubbon Road and Link Road, while gates on Queen’s Road will be reserved for players and dignitaries. Player access routes will also be redesigned to allow direct entry from parking areas to dressing rooms, ensuring privacy and safety,” said an officer in the know of the development.

The report also called for designated spaces inside the stadium’s B ground and tennis court for entry and exit checks during matches, without permanent construction. It recommended building an underground multi-level parking structure within the stadium premises and relocating ground-level infrastructure outside the stadium to upper floors.

Authorities were also urged to reduce congestion by encouraging fans to use public transport. The committee suggested allowing match ticket holders to travel on Metro services and BMTC buses to ease traffic around the stadium.

The panel rejected a proposal by the KSCA to make only limited modifications, instead insisting on a comprehensive redesign of the stadium.

The government had withdrawn permission for IPL matches at the venue after the stampede but later reconsidered following the KSCA’s request and the submission of the expert committee’s report.

Separately, the KSCA announced that stands at the stadium will be named after former India captains Rahul Dravid, Anil Kumble and Shantha Rangaswamy.