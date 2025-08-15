US extends Independence Day greetings, calls ties with India ‘far-reaching’

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended greetings to the people of India on the occasion of Independence Day, calling the ties between the world’s largest and oldest democracies “consequential and far-reaching.” US Secretary of State Marco Rubio greets the people of India on Independence Day.(AP)

He said India and the US share a vision for a peaceful, prosperous Indo-Pacific, with ties spanning industries, innovation, advanced technologies, and space.

“The historic relationship between the world’s largest democracy and the world’s oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our shared vision unites our two countries for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region,” Rubio said in a statement.

“Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries,” he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked the 79th Independence Day with a series of symbolic gestures and traditions. He began the day by paying floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat, before heading to the Red Fort to unfurl the national flag and deliver his 12th consecutive address to the nation from its historic ramparts.

In his speech, Modi described Independence Day as “a festival of hope and aspirations,” recalling how, in 1947, India faced both immense possibilities and formidable challenges.

He also took to X to greet citizens, urging them to work with greater determination towards building a developed Bharat.

Modi donned a saffron turban, continuing a visual tradition that has become a hallmark of his Independence Day appearances paired with a white kurta-churidar, a saffron bandhgala jacket, and a tricolour stole.

Over the years, these turbans have ranged in colour and design, each reflecting India’s cultural vibrancy; last year’s Rajasthani leheriya, in shades of orange, yellow, and green, paid homage to both heritage and national pride.