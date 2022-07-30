Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Margaret Alva shares a message that Koshyari got from her rival and ex-Bengal governor

Margaret Alva shares a message that Koshyari got from her rival and ex-Bengal governor

india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 08:29 PM IST
Margaret Alva said that while Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's comments on the Marathi-Gujarati issue were unfortunate, they were not unexpected.
File photo of Margaret Alva with Opposition leaders.(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Sohini Goswami

Margaret Alva, the joint Opposition's Vice Presidential candidate, on Saturday shared her opinion on the latest controversy over Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, while taking a jibe her opponent and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Alva said that while Koshyari's comments on the Marathi-Gujarati issue were unfortunate, they were not unexpected.

Koshiyari has landed in a major soup for saying "Mumbai will have no money" if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave the city forcing chief minister Eknath Shinde to say that he disagrees with the governor over the issue as the Opposition sought his apology.

Alva said Koshiyari got a message from the ex-governor of West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar, the BJP-led NDA's pick for the Vice President. She said the message is controversy, foolish comments and operating like an extra-constitutional authority gets rewarded.

RELATED STORIES

Dhankhar was mostly on bitter terms with the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government since the beginning of his tenure as the Bengal governor with the ruling camp seeking his removal on frequent occasions for his comments and deeds.

Meanwhile, the Opposition in Maharashtra has sought apology from Koshyari for his controversial statement made at a function to name a chowk (intersection) in suburban Andheri on Friday evening. The governor has said his comments have been misconstrued.

"I tell people here that if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis are removed from Maharashtra, especially from Mumbai and Thane, you will be left with no money and Mumbai will not be the financial capital," the governor had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
margaret alva bhagat singh koshiyari maharashtra jagdeep dhankhar
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP