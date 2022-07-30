Eknath Shinde on governor speech amid Marathi-Gujarati row: ‘Don’t support…'

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday evening made it clear that he does not support governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s speech as the opposition claimed the governor had insulted Marathis. In his speech, Koshyari said that Mumbai would not be able to retain the tag of “India’s financial capital” if “Gujaratis and Marwaris” left.

Amid sharp reactions from multiple quarters in the state, the governor on Saturday clarified that his comments were “misconstrued”, underlining that he had "no intention of belittling the hard work of Marathi-speaking people".

Just weeks after he was administered the oath of office by the governor as the chief minister, Shinde - sharing his first reactions on the controversy - told reporters: “He (Governor Koshyari) holds a constitutional post, and he should take note of his remarks.”

“The governor has his own personal views but we won't support his statements. We will never forget Mumbaikars, and the contribution of Marathi people to Mumbai,” the chief minister said.

"Mumbai is an important city with immense potential. Despite people from all over the country making it their home, Marathi people have preserved their identity and pride and it shouldn't be insulted,” Shinde was further quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"No one can insult Mumbai and Marathi people. Mumbai faced many calamities but it never stops, it continues to work 24x7 and gives employment, livelihood to thousands of people.” He also invoked Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray, who, he said, played a crucial role in protecting the Marathi culture and identity.

Just hours before, Shinde’s predecessor, Uddhav Thackeray, had delivered sharp remarks, saying the governor “crossed all limits”, and should go back. NCP’s Supriya Sule, and MNS chief Raj Thackeray were among other top state leaders who criticized the comments.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON