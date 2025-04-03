Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex opens over 800 points down after Trump tariffs
Stock Market Live Updates: US President Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement on several trade partners, including India and the EU, sent yet another shockwave across the global markets amid worries of a fall in corporate earnings and higher inflation. A 10 per cent "baseline tariff" takes effect at 12:01am (0401 GMT) on April 5, while elevated rates for those the White House deemed "the worst offenders" kick in at 12:01am on April 9, according to a news agency AFP report....Read More
While the European Union faces a 20 per cent rate and China 34 per cent, Trump has imposed a 26 per cent added rate on India and 25 per cent on South Korea and 24 per cent on Japan.
Trump's reciprocal tariffs | Key points
• A commerce ministry official told news agency PTI that the impact on India was a “mixed bag and not a setback”. The official also said that the ministry was analysing the impact on India's trade and noted that the Trump administration has expressed willingness to slash tariff rates if its concerns on trade are addressed.
• In the United States, stocks future fell as Trump spoke, with S&P 500 futures ending with a shrink over 3.5% while contracts on the Nasdaq 100 slid 4.5%. S&P 500 finished Wednesday's regular trading session 8% below its February record high.
• In currencies, the dollar fell 0.9% against the yen at 148 yen, while the Mexican peso was about 0.4% lower. Prices of “safe haven” assets such as gold and treasury rose.
• West Texas Intermediate, the US oil price, and copper, a popular measure of global output, both fell at least 2% early Thursday in Asia.
• Apple Inc., whose supply chain is heavily dependent on China, fell as much as 6.9% as Beijing was slapped with a 34% tariff rate.
• Chipmakers such as Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. were down, as were multinationals Caterpillar Inc. and Boeing Co.
• Adam Hetts at Janus Henderson Investors told Bloomberg that “Eye-watering tariffs on a country-by-country basis scream ‘negotiation tactic,’ which will keep markets on edge for the foreseeable future.”
• Don Calcagni, chief investment officer at Mercer Advisors, said the tariffs are ill-suited for the global economy. “We are very early innings on what could unfortunately turn into a very serious global trade war,” Calcagni told Reuters.
‘Uncertainty is now converted to certainty of economic and market pain,’ says expert
Market experts noted that Trump's announcement of a reciprocal tariff is impacting stocks. Investors are shifting funds to safer assets, such as gold, further exacerbating the sell-off in equities.
Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market expert, told ANI that "the Impact on India will come via the US dollar, economic pain caused by possible falling exports and margins, and impacted EM portfolio flows as investors flee to safe havens like gold, Yen, Swiss franc, and Japanese government bonds. Uncertainty is now converted to certainty of economic and market pain. The first reaction is to rush into safe havens and to sell risk assets."
Sensex opens over 800 points down after Trump's tariffs
The Indian markets opened red on Thursday after Trump's 26% tariffs.
BSE opened over 800 points down, at 75,811.12, marking a 1.05 per cent decline. Similarly, the NSE Nifty 50 index fell by 182.05 points, opening at 23,150.30, down by 0.78 per cent.
Stock Market Live Updates: Rupee falls against US dollar after Trump's tariffs
The rupee fell 26 paise to 85.78 against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday.
EU vows further retaliation if negotiations with US fail
European Commission President Von Der Leyen said Trump's latest tariff is a “major blow” to the global economy. She also said the bloc is preparing for further countermeasures if trade negotiations with the US fail.
White House says India imposes 'uniquely burdensome' certification requirements
India imposes its “own uniquely burdensome” testing and certification requirements in sectors such as chemicals, telecom products, and medical devices, making it "difficult or costly" for American companies to sell their products in the country, the White House said.
White House fact sheet said: "India imposes its own uniquely burdensome and/or duplicative testing and certification requirements in sectors such as chemicals, telecom products, and medical devices that make it difficult or costly for American companies to sell their products in India. If these barriers were removed, it is estimated that US exports would increase by at least USD 5.3 billion annually.”
China urges US to lift tariffs, vows retaliation
China urged the United States to immediately cancel its latest tariffs and vowed countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests.
The Chinese commerce ministry said Trump's latest trade escalation disregarded the balance of interests reached in multilateral trade negotiations over the years.
Trump's tariffs a mixed bag, not a setback, says Indian official
A commerce ministry official told PTI that Trump's ‘discounted’ 26% tariff on Indian goods is a “mixed bag and not a setback for India.”
“The ministry is analysing the impact of the announced tariffs,” the official said, noting that the Trump administration could reduce tariff rates if their trade concerns are addressed.
China maintains support for Yuan after new US tariffs
The People’s Bank of China retained support for its currency, Yuan, after the US hit the world’s No. 2 economy with the biggest-ever tariff hike – a cumulative 54% tariff.
China’s central bank set the yuan’s reference exchange rate at 7.1889 per dollar on Thursday after the currency fell to the lowest since early February in offshore trading.
Indian shares set to fall as US tariffs hit markets
Indian shares are set to open lower on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a 26% reciprocal tariff on imports from the South Asian nation.
The GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,069.5 as of 6:46 a.m. IST, indicating that the blue-chip Nifty 50 will open below Wednesday's close of 23,332.35.
The Indian rupee declined in the non-deliverable forward market on Thursday after the fresh tariffs were announced. (Reuters)
Southeast Asian countries hit hard by Trump's tariffs
Following Donald Trump's reciprocal tariff announcement, the US will increase levies on Vietnam’s exports to 46%, Thailand’s by 36% and Indonesia’s by 32%. The region’s largest trading partner — China — was heavily targeted. Beijing now faces a cumulative 54% tariff.
Southeast Asian currencies weakened following the announcement. The Thai baht slipped as much as 0.8% against the dollar, while the Malaysian ringgit and South Korean won also weakened.
Oil declines as Trump's tariff threaten to disrupt global demand
Global oil prices declined even as the White House spared energy products in its latest tariff announcement. Fears of a fall in global consumption due to a widespread economic slowdown added to market fears.
Brent crude declined as much as 3.2% to $72.52 a barrel.
West Texas Intermediate was above $69.
Robert Rennie, head of commodity and carbon research for Westpac Banking Corp, noted, “It’s hard not to see early estimates of overall weighted average tariff rates of 29% as being deeply growth negative, and thus bad for crude demand expectations in the months ahead.”
Here's how markets reacted to Trump's tariff announcement
Dow Jones lost 751 points, or 1.8%. S&P 500 futures tanked 3%, and Nasdaq-100 futures lost 3.8% after hours.
Nike lost 7% and Apple's shares fell 6%. Five Below took an 11% hit, and Gap plunged 12%. Tech shares, including Nvidia at 4%, were down after hours. Elon Musk-led Tesla tanked by 5%.
The iShares MSCI India ETF dropped around 2.8%, while the iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ) declined 3.2%. The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) tanked by about 2.4%.
Complete list of Trump's ‘liberation day’ tariffs
US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, imposing a 34% tariff on goods from China, a 20% tariff on goods from the European Union, and a 10% tariff on goods from the United Kingdom.
“We subsidise a lot of countries and keep them going and keep them in business. Why are we doing this? I mean, at what point do we say you got to work for yourselves,” Trump said. Read Trump's tariff list here
Markets today LIVE: What are Trump's tariffs for India
Markets today LIVE: Donald Trump called Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘a great friend’ but added that the country was ‘not treating us right’.
"Their Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) just left (US recently). He is a great friend of mine, but I said to him that 'you're a friend of mine, but you've not been treating us right'. India charges us 52 per cent, so we will charge them half of that - 26 per cent," he said.