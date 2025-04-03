Trump's complete tariff list: Which countries are affected and by how much

US President Donald Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on several countries, imposing a 34% tariff on goods from China, a 20% tariff on goods from the European Union, and a 10% tariff on goods from the United Kingdom. A 3D-printed miniature model of U.S. President Donald Trump, U.S. Flag and word "Tariffs" are seen in this illustration taken, April 2, 2025. (REUTERS)

“We subsidise a lot of countries and keep them going and keep them in business. Why are we doing this? I mean, at what point do we say you got to work for yourselves. This is why we have the big deficits. This is why we have that, amount of debt that’s been placed on our heads over the last number of years, and we’re really not taking it anymore,” he said.

Trump added, “In the face of unrelenting economic warfare, the United States can no longer continue with a policy of unilateral economic surrender. We cannot pay the deficits of Canada, Mexico and so many other countries. We used to do it. We can’t do it anymore. We take care of countries all over the world. We pay for their military. We pay for everything they have to pay. And then when you want to cut back a little bit, they get upset that you’re not taking care of them any longer. But we have to take care of our people and we’re going to take care of our people first. And I’m sorry to say that.”

List of reciprocal tariffs by country -

China: 34%

European Union: 20%

Vietnam: 46%

Taiwan: 32%

Japan: 24%

India: 26%

South Korea: 25%

Thailand: 36%

Switzerland: 31%

Indonesia: 32%

Malaysia: 24%

Cambodia: 49%

United Kingdom: 10%

South Africa: 30%

Brazil: 10%

Bangladesh: 37%

Singapore: 10%

Israel: 17%

Philippines: 17%

Chile: 10%

Australia: 10%

Pakistan: 29%

Turkey: 10%

Sri Lanka: 44%

Colombia: 10%

Peru: 10%

Nicaragua: 18%

Norway: 15%

Costa Rica: 10%

Jordan: 20%

Dominican Republic: 10%

United Arab Emirates: 10%

New Zealand: 10%

Argentina: 10%

Ecuador: 10%

Guatemala: 10%

Honduras: 10%

Madagascar: 47%

Myanmar (Burma): 44%

Tunisia: 28%

Kazakhstan: 27%

Serbia: 37%

Egypt: 10%

Saudi Arabia: 10%

El Salvador: 10%

Côte d'Ivoire: 21%

Laos: 48%

Botswana: 37%

Trinidad and Tobago: 10%

Morocco: 10%