Married daughter also eligible for job on compassionate grounds after father’s death: HC

A daughter, irrespective of her marital status, is to be regarded as a member of a deceased government servant’s family in the same manner as a son for a job on compassionate grounds, said the Allahabad high court
By Jitendra Sarin
UPDATED ON JAN 14, 2021 11:55 AM IST
Allahabad high court. (File photo)

The Allahabad high court has reiterated that a daughter, irrespective of her marital status, is to be regarded as a member of a deceased government servant’s family in the same manner as a son for a job on compassionate grounds.

Justice JJ Munir passed the order on a petition filed by one Manjul Srivastava, challenging an order dated June 25, 2020, passed by the district basic education officer, Prayagraj, rejecting her claim for such appointment following her father’s death as she is married.

The court held that if a married son is eligible for such an appointment, then the rejection of a daughter’s candidature only because she is married is discriminatory.

The court said earlier in the case of Vimla Srivastava, it was held that exclusion of married daughters from the definition of family in the rules for appointments on compassionate grounds was unconstitutional and violative of the Constitution.

