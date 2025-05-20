Married just months ago, woman shot dead by husband for questioning his affair in Jharkhand

Objecting to her husband's alleged extramarital affair proved fatal for a 22-year-old woman in Jharkhand's Palamu district, where she was shot dead by him. Woman shot dead for opposing husband’s affair in Jharkhand.(Representational image/Unsplash )

The incident took place on Monday night in Naudiha village, under the jurisdiction of Patan police station, PTI reported, citing unnamed police officials.

The victim has been identified as Simran Devi, while her husband, Vinit Singh, was named as the accused. The couple had married in February this year.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Medininagar, Mani Bhushan Prasad, said the husband has been absconding since the incident, and raids are underway to arrest him.

“The initial investigation suggests that the man had an illicit relationship with another woman, which was opposed by his wife. They argued the issue on Monday night during which the husband shot her wife dead in anger,” the SDPO said.

Wife murdered over suspected infidelity in Jharkhand

On May 16, a 25-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her husband at their residence in Kondhawe Dhawade, Jharkhand, over suspicions about her character.

Following an investigation, the Uttamnagar Police arrested the accused. According to the police report, during an argument on May 16, Deepak violently attacked Diksha using kicks, punches, and a stick. He allegedly kicked her in the chest, inflicting severe injuries that resulted in her death.

Man in Noida murders wife, walks to police to confess

Last month, a man in Noida, overcome by suspicion, allegedly murdered his wife by striking her repeatedly with a hammer at their residence in Sector 15.

After the attack, he walked more than two kilometres to the police station to admit to the horrific act. Police said the 55-year-old man, a computer engineering graduate, had suspected his wife of having an extramarital affair.

On April 7, after what family members described as a night-long argument, he allegedly locked their bedroom door, muffled her screams with a pillow, and struck her repeatedly on the head with a hammer until she died.